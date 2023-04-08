PM Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal at Chennai Airport | Previews





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Chennai today (April 8) where he will inaugurate a new terminal at Chennai Airport and launch a series of projects.

A new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new integrated terminal set up at a total expenditure of Rs 2,437 crore at Chennai airport on Saturday during his visit to the city. The Prime Minister will also launch several infrastructure projects, in addition to attending other events. The new terminal covers an area of ​​2,20,972 square meters. (Photo by @MoCA_GoI on Twitter) Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to applaud Chennai Airport’s new state-of-the-art integrated terminal and said it would be a significant addition to the city’s infrastructure. “This will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” he added. With the first phase completed, the capacity of the new terminal airport will increase from an annual capacity of 30 million passengers per year to the current capacity of 23 million passengers per year. By the end of phase two, the airport’s capacity is expected to increase to 35 million per year. The new terminal is expected to increase passenger traffic to 35 million per year. (Photo by @MoCA_GoI on Twitter) According to Chennai airport officials, the new integrated terminal spans 2.20 lakh square meters and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. The completed first phase will include 100 check-in counters, 108 immigration counters, 17 elevators, 17 escalators, six baggage claim mats, an official statement said. The terminal is equipped with 100 check-in counters in the departure areas. (Photo by @MoCA_GoI on Twitter) Officials said the new building will improve the travel experience for passengers by speeding up the transit process. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi also flagged the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad station in Hyderabad. The last of the Vande Bharat trains will cut the travel time between Secunderabad and Tirupati by almost three and a half hours, which will particularly benefit pilgrims from the two Telugu states. The train will travel at a speed of 130 km/h and save 1h20 of travel time compared to express trains, said Southern Railway. In Chennai, the new terminal of @aaichnairport will be inaugurated. Will also flag the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and participate in the 125th anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023 The prime minister is also expected to participate in the celebrations of the 125th annual day of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam. He will also inaugurate infrastructure projects in Pallavaram. Security has been tightened across the city ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. READ ALSO | I spoke on what was on my mind: Laureate Padma Quadri praises PM Modi on video Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: April 8, 2023

