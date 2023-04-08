How will Donald Trump’s trial play out on the campaign trail?





On December 15, 2015, Donald Trump and eight other Republicans vying for their party’s presidential nomination gathered for their fifth debate in Las Vegas. Trump set the tone, both with his bullying of Jeb Bush and in discussing his call a week earlier for a total and complete halt to Muslims entering the United States. Rather than back down, his opponents tended to voice their understanding of Trump’s perspective, while claiming they would be more effective: Ted Cruz wanted a tighter ban; Ben Carson wanted the government to monitor mosques and supermarkets; Carly Fiorina wanted private companies to help with espionage. Rand Paul managed to warn people who supported Trump, do you believe in the Constitution? Five years later, Paul was insinuating that the Democrats stole the 2020 election from Trump.

On Dec. 4, 2023, Trump is scheduled to be in a courtroom in Manhattan, for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg has brought against him on 34 counts. charge of falsifying business documents in the first degree felony. Trump will also likely prepare for what will be the fifth GOP debate of this presidential cycle, at a location to be determined. The Republican National Committee recently announced that the first debate will take place in August, in Milwaukee. The exact date has not been set, but the RNC may note that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the Trump case, has given his lawyers until August 8 to file preliminary motions, which could include issues such as a request for a change of place or for a dismissal.

Milwaukee was chosen because the party convention will be held in that city. Wisconsin narrowly went for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, and both sides have invested heavily in races there, most recently for the state Supreme Court. (Democrat Janet Protasiewicz won decisively; abortion and redistricting were central issues.) In choosing the other debate sites, the RNC may now have to consider how logistically convenient it is for Trump. to get from the courthouse to the stage and how politically convenient, or disastrous, it will be for other candidates to be questioned about the proceedings.

Trump, in other words, has to operate with two agendas in mind – the courts and the campaign – and so does much of the American political machinery. At his April 4 arraignment, prosecutors said a trial would not begin until early next year; a number of Republican primaries will be held in February. Should a judge, for example, reprogram jury selection to take this into account? The complexity will multiply if, as expected, Fani Willis, the prosecutor for Fulton County, Georgia, brings charges related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the state election results, and if Jack Smith, the special counsel, the made in relation to Trump’s actions. before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol or its handling of government records, or both. These inquiries could have their hearing schedules cluttered with the New York one. That would be unfortunate, because the Braggs case is, in many ways, the most fragile of them all.

The indictment primarily relates to the payment of one hundred and thirty thousand dollars, in October 2016, to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly for her silence on a consensual sexual encounter; such a payment is not, in itself, illegal. In contrast, the Georgia case involves the alleged obtaining of fraudulent ballots and a false certificate for the sixteen state electoral votes, which is most certainly illegal. (Trump denies any wrongdoing.) Bragg accused Trump of asking his attorney Michael Cohen to pay Daniels’ money and then repaying it, in eleven installments, in a way that created thirty-four false commercial documents (cheques, invoices, accounting entries) . Each could be a misdemeanor; what would make it a crime is an intent to defraud and commit or conceal another crime. Bragg has chosen not yet to specify what this other crime is, either in the indictment or in an accompanying statement of facts, except to suggest that it has something to do with the elections, or maybe taxes, maybe federal, maybe state, maybe an untested hybrid. . (The underlying case of the records is also less tight than expected.) Ruth Marcus, in The Washington Post, detected some circularity in the links; she called the indictment disturbing and unenlightening.

It may seem unfair that voters didn’t hear of Daniels before the election, but withholding a candidate’s marital infidelities is not criminal voter fraud. Bragg’s job as a prosecutor is to draw a legally recognizable charge out of a fog of dishonesty, and so far he hasn’t. This omission is clearly detrimental when much of the country thinks the case is a set-up. Even if Bragg wins a conviction, his case could strengthen or another prosecutor does, there will likely be years of appeals to come, with more hearings to schedule and conflicting dates to consider. One could be inauguration day. A felony conviction, even thirty-four of them, does not disqualify Trump or anyone else from running for president. In 1920 Eugene V. Debs, the Socialist candidate, heard the election results while in federal prison; he had been convicted under the Espionage Act for speaking out against World War I. (His supporters have printed badges with a photo of Debs in prison gear; Trump, in a wacky echo, is selling T-shirts with a fake photo ID.)

Judge Merchan and his colleagues in other jurisdictions will also have to make calls on how to reasonably accommodate the election process. Deep constitutional issues come into play, as Merchan acknowledged during the impeachment hearing. After prosecutors raised the issue of derogatory and possibly threatening statements Trump made about Bragg and the judge, Merchan said he would not impose a gag order, at least not yet. Such restrictions are the most severe and least tolerable to First Amendment rights, he said, using the language of a 1976 Supreme Court decision. This applies doubly to Mr. Trump, because he is a candidate for the presidency of the United States.

Merchant observation is, in a way, as much about voter rights as it is about trumps. Candidacy does not confer impunity. But Trump won’t be the last politician to be indicted by a prosecutor from an opposing political party, and this case may well set standards by which the country as a whole will have to live.

