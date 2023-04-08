Politics
Emmanuel Macron takes tea with Xi Jinping, against a backdrop of war in Ukraine
At the end of his visit to China, Emmanuel Macron denounced Canton on April 7 the war launched by Russia in Ukraine to Chinese students, before a tea ceremony and then a dinner with his counterpart Xi Jinping.
Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Canton in southern China concludes his three-day state visit. A long journey intended to renew face-to-face ties with his Chinese counterpart after three years of distant relations due to the Covid.
Emmanuel Macron made the conflict in Ukraine the main theme of this trip, calling on China on Thursday to “bring Russia to reason” vis–vis Kiev.
Canton and the students
Arrived in the early afternoon Canton, the third Chinese city with 15 million inhabitants, he immediately went to Sun Yat-sen University where the crowd present warmly welcomed him, many people brandishing their phones laptop hoping for a selfie with him.
In the campus gymnasium, he denounced, in front of an audience of a thousand students, the military intervention of Russia in Ukraine.
“It’s a country that decides to colonize its neighbour, not to respect the rules, to redeploy arms, to invade it,” he insisted.
Macron and Xi Jinping: the tea ceremony
After this meeting with the students, Emmanuel Macron joined Xi Jinping on the island of Shamian, in the heart of Canton.
The two men walked together through the garden to the governor’s residence of Guangdong province, where Xi Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held the post from 1978 to 1981.
In a rural setting facing a lake, they then took part in a tea ceremony, during which the Chinese president recalled some childhood memories: “I came here very often, in 1978, I was a student (.. .) and I came here to visit my dad”.
At the end of the ceremony, the two leaders took part in a private dinner.
Xi Jinping and the war in Ukraine
Xi Jinping pledged Friday “to support any effort to restore peace in Ukraine”, according to a joint statement at least on this subject.
The text does not mention Russia and does not condemn its military intervention in Ukraine.
The day before, the French and Chinese leaders had both called for peace talks as soon as possible and rejected any recourse to nuclear weapons.
But if, as we are assured on the French side, Xi Jinping has said he is ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Chinese president has made it clear that he will do so when he himself chooses.
A gesture of openness which remains confirmed but deemed “positive” by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, also in Beijing on Thursday.
In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved in the search for peace.
On Thursday, however, the Kremlin ruled out the possibility of Chinese mediation to stop the fighting because “the situation with Ukraine is complex, there are no prospects for political settlement.”
Before flying back to Paris on the night of Friday Saturday, Emmanuel Macron was to have a meeting in the evening with two Chinese investors: Tang Jiexiong, the president of the Wencan group, then Jiang Long, the general manager of XTC New Energy Materials .
Wencan is a high-pressure foundry group for the automotive industry, specializing in the manufacture of aluminum spare parts, while XTC New Energy Materials specializes in the production of materials for lithium batteries used in particular for electric vehicles.
