Hearing on petition against Imran Khan, Nikah of Bushra Bibi, adjourned – BaaghiTV





A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has convened to hear a case filed against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi after reports surfaced that the couple married during Bushra Bibi’s iddat from her previous marriage. .

The hearing for the petition has been adjourned until April 28. According to Baaghi TV reports, witness Mufti Saeed’s statement could not be recorded. The applicant’s lawyer said the witness had left for Umrah and therefore the court should set a later date.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch heard the complaint filed by Muhammad Hanif against Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi. In the petition, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the State were named as parties.

According to the petition, filed against the couple under Article 496, marriage is illegal during iddat [the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man]Muhammad Hanif alleged that Bushra Bibi and Khan got married while she was still in iddat from her previous marriage, after divorcing her.

A copy of the couple’s marriage certificate is attached to the complaint. The petitioner claimed to have seen a video on social media in which Mufti Muhammad Saeed, witness to the union, said he performed the nikah while the bride was still observing the iddat. Later, Mufti Saeed shared the details of Khan’s nikah during a meeting at his residence.

According to Mufti Saeed, as a friend of the Chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) and former Prime Minister (PM), Khan asked him to come to Lahore for the purpose of performing his nikah on January 1, 2018. At the time, the mufti was informed that the iddat period was over and the marriage would be according to Shaira’s regulations, however, he later found out that the marriage was illegal as the nikah was performed during the iddat period. At the time of the nikah, this fact was hidden from him as the couple lived together in Bani Gala, Mufti Saeed said.

After the truth was revealed, Imran Khan contacted him and demanded that the nikah be performed again. During a conversation with Mufti Saeed, Khan reportedly admitted that the first nikah was performed while Bushra Bibi was still observing the iddat from her previous divorce in November 2017.

It should be mentioned that Khan and Bushra Biibi have known each other since 2015 and were fully aware of Islamic rulings on iddat, but deliberately entered into such an “illegal” union. The petitioner therefore turned to the court for appropriate actions against both.

It should be mentioned that Mufti Said confirmed that the nikah was performed twice, the first one being declared “invalid” because the bride was still in iddat. After the completion of the iddat, Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi for the second time, he confirmed. I learned from Awn Chaudhry that Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi took place during the iddat, after which I told him to repeat the nikah. , he added.

