Young Thug co-defendant claims Donald Trump will ‘get me out’





Fulton County, Georgia –

One of Young Thugs’ co-defendants in the YSL RICO lawsuit has claimed that Donald Trump will help him beat the case and regain his freedom.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jayden Myrick told Judge Ural Glanville during a hearing this week that he wanted to represent himself at trial and was studying law.

He also said he received legal advice from former President Donald Trump, who is currently dealing with his own legal issues with current President Joe Biden and US Senator Jon Ossoff.

I am not the ordinary inmate. I’m with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they’re talking to me, Myrick said. Donald Trump is going to kick me out.

As the hearing continued, Myrick reportedly became more difficult to understand, with Judge Glanville asking the defendant if he had taken any medication and expressing serious concerns about his current competence.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office provided Glanville with a list of Myrick’s prescribed medications, including an antipsychotic. However, the 22-year-old said he didn’t take them as instructed.

Glanville ultimately ordered that a mental evaluation of Myrick be completed within 48 hours by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to determine his fitness to stand trial.

If it is determined he cannot stand trial, the Myricks case could be severed, bringing the number of defendants remaining in YSL down to 13.

Judge Ural Glanville will wait to determine whether or not Jayden Myrick can run again. He ordered a mental health assessment of Myrick to determine if he is fit to stand trial. #YSL #YoungThug pic.twitter.com/mY98LMxNOC

Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) April 4, 2023

Myrick, also known as SetTrip or JayMan, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, participation in criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to rape RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

He is one of two men charged with stabbing Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in Fulton County Jail in February 2022, an attack that was lit up by Young Thug, prosecutors say. The other, Antonio Obama Sumlin, reached a plea deal in December and was sentenced to 15 years probation.

Myrick is currently serving life in prison after being convicted last year of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, among other charges, for the July 2018 shooting of Christian Broder outside a wedding venue in Atlanta.

Young Thug, meanwhile, also remains behind bars as the jury selection process in the YSL RICO trial continues to drag on. He faces eight counts in the indictment, including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as various weapons and drug offenses.

related news

Young Thug flexes physical transformation in new prison pic

March 13, 2023

The punk rapper was recently granted a temporary release from prison to attend the funeral of his older sister, Angela Grier, who died in March.

Despite numerous setbacks since his arrest last May, Thugga continues to keep his spirits up according to many close friends and collaborators.

I’ll talk to him, he’s a blessed man, Metro Boomin told DJ Drama in January. Everyone knows that Slime knows he has a heart of gold, but he has the heart of a warrior at the same time, so he put his head up. And I pray for him every day, even since everything happened, I pray for him every day.

He continued: Man, that’s my brother. I love him to death and he helped me a lot with a lot of things that I went through in the last year. And on my faith, I am convinced that he will be fine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/young-thug-co-defendant-donald-trump-ysl-rico-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related