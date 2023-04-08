Dog Nearly Died After Eating Owner’s Warm Crossbread





When Paul turned to get the butter, Hattie snatched the bun off the counter Taunting for a hot bun nearly cost a starving dog his life, prompting other pet owners to beware this Easter. Hattie, a Bernese mountain dog, was rushed to Vets Now in Witham, Essex, after her owner Paul Bechwith feared the worst ‘having seen a family member almost lose his dog after eating raisins”, a blog on the Vets now website states. The puppy wolfed down the treat before Paul could stop it. Raisins, currants, and sultanas in sweet treats are highly toxic to dogs, and eating them can lead to kidney failure and even death, the blog states. He also noted that veterinary clinics are seeing “an alarming number of raisin-related admissions.” Paul supports the clinic’s call to keep hot buns away from pets. Hattie was just five months old when the allure of the bun got too much last Easter. Paul recalls: She hadn’t really taken things before, but I left my hot bun on the counter to get the butter and when I turned around it was gone. I hadn’t realized how high she could reach and when I saw it was in her mouth I tried to grab it but it was gone in two bites. I knew how dangerous it could be because one of my niece dogs ate raisins a few years ago and it was unclear if he was going to live. Partly it was because he hadn’t been spotted quickly, so I assumed the worst and knew I had to act fast. When I phoned the vet, they told us we didn’t have long and needed to get her in right away. Hattie was examined immediately and because Paul took her to the vet within half an hour of eating the bun, they were able to give her an injection to make her sick, conjuring up the treat and downplaying the risks. Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, explained the risks in the blog: all grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas can be toxic to dogs and potentially toxic to cats, and dried versions of fruits are more frequently associated with severe symptoms. . “Recent research has suggested that it may be the tartaric acid that causes the toxic effect. Further research is needed before a toxic dose can be confidently provided, particularly because the tartaric acid content of grapes and grapes A single grape, raisin, black currant or sultana can be poisonous, so be very careful with foods that contain them. Paul was able to drive Hattie home the same evening and although she felt ‘quite sorry for herself’ when she left, she was ‘back to herself the next day’. There is absolutely no way to have hot rolls anywhere within easy reach and I would certainly advise other owners to be very careful. Related links:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joe.co.uk/news/dog-nearly-dies-after-eating-owners-hot-cross-bun-392081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related