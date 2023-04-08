Turkey’s Erdogan aligns with Iran against Israel’s ‘attacks’





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for pan-Islamic solidarity against Israel’s growing inhumane attacks in Palestine during a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call focused on Turkey-Iran relations and regional developments, including Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Turkish presidential office announcement. “President [Erdogan] underlined the importance of the unity of the Islamic world against the increasing inhuman attacks of Israel in Palestine, in particular against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. ERDOGAN IN Türkiye HAS DESPERATELY ATTACKED KURDISH VOTES Israel bombed Hamas outposts in Lebanon on Thursday night in retaliation for a rocket fire that Israeli officials attributed to the terror organization. This exchange took place in the context of Israeli police raids on the mosque, which Israeli officials have justified as a necessity to eliminate rioters and mosque defilers. [who] barricaded themselves in the mosque, a dramatic clash that Iran said would hasten the demise of the Jewish state. “Zionists are bewildered by the wave of convergence in the Islamic world as well as the prospects for the regime’s internal collapse,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Tensions have skyrocketed in Jerusalem amid the overlapping Islamic season of Ramadan and Passover, two festivals that focus on the same prized spot, as al Aqsas’ placement on the Temple Mount makes it a holy place for muslims and jews. The latest exchange of Hamas rockets and Israeli missiles pales in comparison to the 11-day standoff between Israel and Hamas in 2021, but the targeting of Hamas positions in Lebanon has sparked concern over the potential eruption of a war between Israel and Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy. in Lebanon, and a much more dangerous enemy for Israel than Hamas, although both enjoy Iranian support. Strength of Palestinian groups has increased, says Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vaunted this week on Twitter. We cannot say by many times. On the contrary, their strength has increased tens of times compared to the past. We received a report showing that the Palestinians carried out 27 operations in the occupied lands in 24 hours. Yet the Iranian government is not alone among Israel’s neighbors in maintaining ties with Hamas. Erdogan has rented Hamas as a resistance movement that defends the Palestinian homeland against an occupying power and has held public meetings with some Hamas leaders in Turkey. Turkey is undeniably responsible, at least in part, for the infrastructure that Hamas wields in Lebanon, said the vice president of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, Jonathan Schanzer. Washington Examiner. Turkish patronage of Hamas continues. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu toed that line during a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, according to Turkish media. Cavusoglu told Eli Cohen that it was also unacceptable for Israeli security forces to use violence against Palestinians who worship during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Daily Sabah summary. He also stressed that the Israeli forces had no excuse for resorting to violence and that such acts, including airstrikes, should not be repeated. Still, Erdogan has signaled a willingness to contain the crisis following his call with Raisi. “Underlining that common sense must prevail in order to prevent a new spiral of violence, the President [Erdogan] said it would be beneficial to take initiatives to bring all parties back to common sense,” his office said. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Erdogan has tried to improve relations with Israel and some Arab states in recent months, but he is also locked in a difficult re-election campaign that could see him courting smaller fringe Islamist parties in upcoming elections, such as Bloomberg Put the. Perhaps he expects this rhetoric to give him a boost among his Islamist base, Schanzer speculated.

