‘Telangana must beware of people who feed dynastic rule, graft’: PM Modi in Hyderabad

In a veiled attack on the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Telangana must be very careful of people who foster dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption.

Prime Minister Modi said he was pained by the state government’s non-cooperation in the Centre’s projects. Addressing the rally at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, Prime Minister Modi said, “Serving the people with utmost devotion is our main objective. But I am very pained about one thing… It hurts a lot when the central government’s development and social welfare measures do not bear fruit well because of the obstacles posed by the state governments. It happened in Telangana.

He said that due to lack of cooperation from the state government, many central projects are being delayed and people are suffering the most.

He said the state government should not allow any obstacles to development projects.

“I call on the government of Telangana not to allow any obstruction to development measures, not to victimize the people of Telangana, not to deprive the state of prosperity,” he added.

Attacking the ruling BRS in Telangana without taking names, Prime Minister Modi said dynasty politics and corruption are no different. He said corruption flourishes where dynasty politics prevail.

Prime Minister Modi said, “In today’s new India, our priority is to meet the aspirations of our compatriots. But a handful of people are very agitated by these development works. People, who continue to cultivate dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption, are irritated by those who work honestly. They are not concerned with the interest of the country and society. These people just love to see their family flourish. Telangana must be very careful with these people.

He said those trying to escape their own corrupt acts by seeking court protection received a jolt.

“We improved the digital payment system across the country, but why didn’t it happen sooner? This did not happen because the dynastic forces did not want to relinquish their control over the system. Familists wanted to keep control over which beneficiary would get which benefit and how much. But today Modi has tackled the very root of corruption,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Projects launched today in Telangana, the Prime Minister said, will enhance the “ease of travelling”, “ease of living” as well as the “ease of doing business” in the state.

He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to realizing the dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana.

“Over the past nine years, around 70 km of metro system has been laid in Hyderabad alone,” the prime minister said.

He said Telangana is reaping the rewards of efforts to modernize railways across the country.

Referring to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said India had invested a record amount in infrastructure upgrades amid economic turmoil in the world.

He said that Rs 10 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure upgrades in this year’s budget.

In Telangana, Prime Minister Modi said the NDA government is focused on both industrial and agricultural development. The textile sector is what empowers both farmers and workers, he added.

He said the Center has decided to establish seven mega textile parks across the country and one of them will be established in Telangana. This will not only boost employment but also ensure the overall development of the state, he said.

“The new India of today…the new India of the 21st century is rapidly building modern infrastructure in every corner of the country. Vande Bharat Express represents a convergence of faith, modernity, technology and tourism. Moreover, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stones of the development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore today marks a special day for Telangana,” he said.

These projects, PM Mod said, will boost connectivity and strengthen the state’s infrastructure.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi departed Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station here. The last of the Vande Bharat trains will cut the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours, which will particularly benefit pilgrims from the two Telugu states.

This is India’s first Vande Bharat Express connecting Tirupati – a city in Andhra Pradesh that is home to the important Hindu shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other historical temples. This is India’s 13th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Besides railways, Telangana’s highway network is also developing rapidly. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the central government, today the length of national roads in Telangana has doubled. In 2014, there was about 2,500 km of long national road here, which has grown to 5,000 km today. Work is underway on road projects worth Rs 60,000 crore for the development of Telangana which includes the “game changer” Hyderabad Ring Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Telangana Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader Bandi Sanjay was also present at the airport.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Prime Minister Modi at the airport. Instead, the CM delegated Minister of State Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence.

The Telangana CM also skipped Prime Minister Modi’s schedule in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister KCR was invited as per protocol.

KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is at odds with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads in Telangana.

The State Assembly election is scheduled for this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand its party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Last year, KCR renamed its party – the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) – to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step to become a national party to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. It was also seen striving to unite opposition parties for a united fight against the BJP in next year’s general election.

In a major push towards infrastructure and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana on Saturday.

In a program at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and other infrastructure projects.

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Services (MMTS) in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He inaugurated the duplication and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for national highway projects worth over Rs 7,850 crore.

The Prime Minister further laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of over Rs 1,350 crore.

The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is a milestone in bringing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary health services to the people of Telangana at their doorsteps, according to the statement from the PMO.