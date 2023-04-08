Don’t fall for these fake Donald Trump clichés. He didn’t take





Purported mugshots of former President Donald Trump have been circulating on social media for weeks, starting with his March 18 Truth Social post announcing his impending arrest. In some photos, he wears an orange or black jumpsuit; in others he wears a suit and tie. Some images show him with hair; others show him bald.

None of them are real.

It’s because Trump took a shot. He went to the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, where he was arraigned on 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records for silent money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels and to others. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was fingerprinted. He was not handcuffed.

The fake ID photos were shared on numerous platforms including Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. They were created using artificial intelligence programs such as Midjourney, a generator that creates images from text prompts. PolitiFact previously debunked several photos shared in March that claimed to show Trump being arrested or in a photo ID.

Here are some of the fake ID photos that have garnered the most attention.

Shortly after Trump’s impeachment, his longtime ally and former adviser Roger Stone tweeted a montage of four AI-generated snaps. A graphic accompanying the photos read “Donald Trump still hasn’t done anything wrong.” Stone added the hashtag #Trump2024.

.@realDonaldTrump Still nothing wrong. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/LTqvmJxxvG

Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 4, 2023

The fake mug photos show random numbers and letters in the background. In these images, Trump is wearing a lapel pin. In real life, photos show Trump was not wearing a pin during his impeachment.

According to a PolitiFact reporter who received the email, the Former Presidents 2024 campaign team included a fake photo ID in a donor call to action that read, “Are you on the side of the President Trump, friend? Please donate $47 or more to WIN in 2024 and send yourself your very own NOT GUILTY t-shirt for FREE.

The t-shirt showed a picture of Trump appearing to be holding a sign in the style of mug shots that read “President Donald J. Trump, 45-47, 04-04-2023.” According to the New York Times, “45-47” refers to Trump serving as the 45th president and potentially becoming the future 47th president.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who traveled with Trump to New York to protest his impeachment and returned with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for his speech later in the night, shared a link to buy the $36 t-shirt on his social media pages.

“President Trump is NOT GUILTY. He is the ONLY man fighting to make America great again! Stick with Trump,” she wrote.

President Trump is NOT GUILTY. He is the ONLY man fighting to make America great! Stand with Trump >>> https://t.co/xMa3boPJWg

Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 4, 2023

TikTok had no shortage of fake Trump snaps, including the one posted on March 21. It showed a screenshot of a Twitter post with Trump in an orange jumpsuit. We tracked down the tweet and found it was shared long before Trump was impeached. Although fake, the images have received thousands of interactions.

@politifact In response to @clairsiplayspogo Don’t fall for fake #DonaldTrump clichés! Trump didn’t take a photo during his impeachment, but that didn’t stop Republicans, Democrats and even his own campaign from sharing fake images. #trump #indictment #indictment #ai #fake #mugshot #artificialintelligence #news #factcheck #fyp #LearnOnTikTok Astro Beat – Staysee

Trump allies weren’t the only ones sharing the fake images. Jon Cooper, founding chairman of political action super committee The Democratic Coalition, tweeted an edited photo of Trump holding a sign in front of a height chart. “Holy shit! I can’t believe #Trumpmugshot isn’t already a hashtag!” Cooper wrote. “Please retweet it widely so #Trumpmugshot goes viral!”

Occupy Democrats, a well-followed liberal group on social media, shared a Twitter post on Facebook that included one of the fake images and said, “On a level of 1-10, how happy are you that Trump been arrested? The Facebook post received thousands of reactions and comments.

This fact check was originally published by PolitiFact, part of the Poynter Institute. See the sources for this fact check here.

