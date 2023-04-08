Macron urges Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

BEIJING: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” on Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

The French president, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, made it clear that he was seeking to dissuade China from supporting the Russian invasion of its neighbour.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders met on Thursday after an official welcoming ceremony in Tiananmen Square, complete with a 21-gun salute.

In remarks to the press after their meeting, Xi said he “stands ready to make a joint appeal with France” for the resumption of “peace talks as soon as possible”, according to the news outlet. Chinese State Xinhua.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

He reiterated his support for “the solemn pledge that nuclear weapons shall not be used” and for all parties to “avoid attacking civilians or civilian installations”.

“In this regard, everyone must be reminded of their duties, especially Russia,” Macron replied.

A recent announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus “is not in line with commitments made to you, to us and to international law,” Macron said alongside the Chinese leader.

Xi visited Moscow last month to reaffirm his alliance with Putin as an anti-Western front, but has yet to speak directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a French diplomat, Xi has expressed his willingness to speak with Zelenskyy, but only when the time is right.

Macron “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine”, added the French diplomat, following Western claims that Beijing could consider arms deliveries to support the war of Russia.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi’s openness to talking with Zelenskyy.

She said that in her own meeting Thursday with Chinese leaders, she warned that arms shipments to Russia would “significantly harm” relations.

“As a member of the UN Security Council, there is a great responsibility and we hope that China will play its role and promote a just peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. ‘one of the cornerstones of the UN charter,’ von dit der Leyen said.

‘Major role’

Moscow poured cold water on the prospects for mediation, insisting on Thursday that it had “no other choice” but to continue its offensive in Ukraine.

“Without a doubt, China has a very effective and imposing potential for mediation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there is no prospect of a political settlement.”

Macron’s visit to China, his first since 2019, comes as Western pressure mounts on Beijing to help push for peace in Ukraine.

Beijing is officially neutral and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.

Macron said he wanted “to be a voice that unites Europe” on Ukraine, and that coming to China with von der Leyen serves to “underline the consistency of this approach”.

Macron’s talks with Xi were followed by a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen, after which French and Chinese leaders hosted a state dinner.

Macron will travel to Guangzhou in southern China to meet with students on Friday, bringing with him a large delegation of high-level politicians, business leaders and even celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

Tensions in Taiwan

The visit comes amid mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with Island President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

Beijing is reluctant to make any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting that there is only “one China”.

China repeatedly warned the two sides that the meeting should not take place and deployed an aircraft carrier near Taiwan hours before talks began.

Three more warships have been detected in the waters between the island and China, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

“Strongly interconnected”

Macron’s trip also has an important economic component, with the French leader keen to cement a crucial business partnership.

Macron is accompanied by more than 50 French business leaders, including big bosses from Airbus, EDF and Veolia.

Airbus announced on Thursday the opening of a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, as part of the agreement signed by CEO Guillaume Faury in Beijing.

Asia has become a key market for Airbus and its US rival Boeing, as demand for air travel increases with a growing middle class.

“It makes a lot of sense for us, as the Chinese market continues to grow, to serve Chinese airlines locally, and probably other customers in the region,” Faury said.