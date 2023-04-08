PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad to inaugurate a host of projects, CM KCR skips airport welcome meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to inaugurate a host of projects. The Prime Minister landed at Begumpet Airport and was received by BJP Telangana Bandi Leader Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, other BJP leaders and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped Modi’s welcome.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station to point out the Vande Bharat Secunderabad-Tirupati train. Secunderabad station was decked out for the occasion with floral decorations and a red carpet covering much of the platform. Modi will also inaugurate 13 new MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) services. Prime Minister @Narendra Modi landed in Hyderabad not long ago. He was received by the Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/vCfS3gpg9T PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2023 While the BJP has erected dozens of signs and banners along the roads leading to the station, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti has also erected pink flags and banners. The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Telangana, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. After announcing the departure of the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the completed Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar double line railway to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the renovation and development of the Secunderabad railway station . At Parade Grounds, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for six national highway projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore and AIIMS development, Bibinagar, worth over Rs 1,300 crore. The South Central Railway (SCR) said in a statement that it was Telangana’s second Vande Bharat Express in three months. India’s native semi-high-speed train will cut travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers from the two Telugu states, SCR said. The 13 new MMTS services in the suburban section of the twin city region of HyderabadSecunderabad will provide commuters in the twin city region with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. The new services take these services to new sections of the Twin City area and provide them with the most cost-effective, safe and comfortable means of transportation for daily commuters, students, office workers, and more. PM Shri @Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. https://t.co/A1hG1Sv6Cy BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2023 The doubling and electrification of the SecunderabadMahabubnagar project which the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation spans 85.24 km and has been completed at a cost of almost Rs 1,410 crore. The project involved nine major bridges, 152 minor bridges as well as the removal of 17 level crossing barriers to improve the safety of road users and train operations. Completion of the project will decongest this congested section by improving the possibility of introducing passenger and freight trains. The project will provide seamless connectivity and help improve average train speeds. The project will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the inhabitants of the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The railway station, which is the largest in terms of passenger movement in Telangana, will undergo a massive transformation with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The station is being redeveloped to serve as a new town center generating business opportunities and income for the population. The revamped station would have a spacious two-level roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place as well as retail spaces, cafeterias, leisure facilities, separation of passenger arrivals/departures, elevators, escalators, moving walkways, multi-level parking and multimodal connectivity. to ensure the seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others.

