The case or cases against Trump: New York accuses only the beginning of the legal woes | donald trump





It was the day Donald Trump got mugged by reality. After years of dodging legal responsibility, the former US president found himself driven to a New York courtroom where he would be charged with a crime.

WOW they are going to ARREST ME, he wrote on his social media platform Truth, the true extent of his predicament finally dawning on him. I can’t believe this is happening in America.

But as dramatic as the day was, as Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to silent money payments, it was just the first raindrop in what could be a legal storm. Several other cases are fast approaching and some are potentially much more devastating.

While the ex-president has so far been able to spin the secret money indictment to his political advantage as he seeks to win back the White House in 2024, experts suggest the amount and the seriousness of the investigations to come could finally bury him and his electoral party. odds.

Tuesday’s court appearance, in which Trump, the first former US president in history to be arrested and charged on criminal charges, had to answer obediently to a judge and found there was no no one to open the doors for him, was the moment of humility and reflection that he discovered that his legal problems are no longer moot.

Michael D’Antonio, political commentator and author of The Truth About Trump, said: His attitude before this was always one of stubbornness, pride and a refusal to appear affected. But he certainly seemed to be affected this time. There was a quality of a cow taken to the slaughterhouse.

He added: He must realize that he is in trouble and the situation is serious and it shows in his face. He doesn’t care as much about political debates as he cares about the story he can tell about them. He is above all a storyteller and a fabulist. If he can tell a story that motivates his base and also manages to stay out of jail, he will call it a victory over a corrupt system.

Trump himself will not be in danger when Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News goes to trial, currently scheduled for April 17. But the case, which could hear testimony from Fox Corporation executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and an array of Fox News hosts, could provide deeply embarrassing details about how the ex-president is viewed by the network.

Then, on April 25, a civil trial in a New York lawsuit involving Trump is scheduled to begin. E Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, accuses Trump of defaming her by denying raping her in the dressing room of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996. Carroll seeks damages -interests and it is unclear whether Trump will testify.

Another important trial is set for October 2. Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, is suing Trump and his Trump Organization for fraud. James said his office found more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations between 2011 and 2021, and that Trump inflated his net worth by billions of dollars.

James said the program was intended to help Trump get lower interest rates on loans and better insurance coverage. The civil lawsuit seeks to permanently ban Trump and three of his adult children from running businesses in New York state and recover at least $250 million obtained through fraud.

Before that, there may have been developments in Georgia, where a prosecutor is investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who will ultimately decide whether to proceed with the prosecution, told a judge in January that a special grand jury had completed its work and decisions were imminent.

Trump arrives in the courtroom of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

If found guilty, Trump could not seek clemency from a future Republican president since such pardons do not apply to state offenses. Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said: Probably the most perilous case is Georgia because it involves election interference and because Trump doesn’t have a chance, if he becomes president again , to forgive yourself.

We know that the foreman of the grand jury said he was recommending the indictment of more than a dozen people and she strongly implied that one of those people was Trump. This one could pose the greatest danger to him right now.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has ongoing investigations into Trump’s two actions in the 2020 election, including the lies that led to the Jan. 6 uprising, and his retention of highly classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Both are overseen by Jack Smith, a war crimes and politically independent prosecutor.

When he returned to his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Tuesday night and insulted investigators one by one, Trump devoted the lion’s share of his comments and blatant lies to the classified documents case, implying that he recognizes it as posing the maximum danger.

The FBI seized 13,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago last August; approximately 100 documents were marked classified and some were designated top secret. Earlier this week, the Washington Post newspaper reported that investigators have new evidence pointing to possible obstruction of justice by the former president as he resists a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents.

Regarding accusations of silent payments during the 2016 campaign, Trump is expected to return to court in New York on Dec. 4 about two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary schedule.

It’s extraordinary. Outside of the Mafia, it’s hard to find an American with such legal problemsAllan Lichtman

Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, said: The moment he set foot in official custody in New York was probably a chilling realization for him of the hardships ahead, and not only in this case, although its serious.

It’s that feeling of the walls closing in from all directions. Hes got a lot of serious problems on his hands. Even in a Republican primary, the accumulation of all these challenges will be very deleterious because the voters of the Republican primary will wonder: can he win?

When asked if the 45th president could end up in jail, Eisen, author of Overcoming Trumpery: How to Restore Ethics, the Rule of Law, and Democracy, said yes. It won’t be easy, it might not be quick, but it’s definitely possible, he said.

Amid cries of a witch hunt by Democrats and the Deep State, and despite a rebound in primary polls as Republicans rally in his defense, Trump, 76, may no longer be sleeping peacefully in Mar -a-Lago. Allan Lichtman, professor of history at the American University in Washington, commented: He looked like a man with pins stuck in his chest. He is scared to death.

Sure, he’ll brag and express his bravado and confidence, but he’s terrified of being confined. No doubt about it. It’s the beginning of the first day of the rest of his life. The problems just keep piling up. It’s extraordinary. Outside of the Mafia, it’s hard to find an American with such legal issues.

