New York judge in Trump Hush Money case gave Biden $15 in 2020, FEC records show





Judge Juan Merchan, the New York state judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s criminal case, has made small political donations to progressive groups and Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, report records of federal campaign contributions.

Federal Election Commission reports show that Merchan, a judge employed by the New York State Office of Court Administration, made a $15 contribution to the Biden campaign committee for president on July 26, 2020. , via ActBlue, a Democratic Party fundraising platform.

Records show the judge also made a $10 contribution intended for the Progressive Turnout Project, a voter contact organization, and another $10 contribution to his subsidiary political action committee called Stop Republicans that year. .

A spokesperson for the state justice system told Fox News Digital they had “no idea” whether the donations belonged to the same Judge Merchan who is handling Trump’s case. “If either party has any issues or concerns, it is their responsibility to address the court directly,” the spokesperson said.

NEW YORK JUDGE PRESIDING IN DONALD TRUMP CRIMINAL CASE RECEIVES DEATH THREATS

Justice Juan Merchan, the Manhattan Supreme Court justice who presided over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. (Marc A. Hermann/POLARIS)

A directory of New York State trial judges lists only one Juan Merchan, who works for the New York County Supreme Court. Merchan is the judge who presided over Trump’s impeachment in court on Tuesday and also handled the trial of the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges, which relate to alleged silent payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign, were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president lashed out at Merchan, calling him and his family ‘Trump haters’ on social media and suggesting the case be moved to Staten Island, where he supposedly has a better chance of benefit from a fair trial.

Merchan’s political donations may give Trump an excuse to claim unfair bias, but they appear to be too weak to serve as grounds for a serious legal challenge or recusal, according to one observer.

JUDICIAL CHAMBER SERIOUS QUOTES TO HONOR FOR BRAGG, EX-PROSECUTORS AFTER TRUMP CHARGE: SOURCE

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment in New York on Tuesday. (AP)

“These small contributions alone would not warrant a recusal if he decided to stay on the case, but they do warrant further investigation into other possible partisan activity, such as whether he endorsed the candidacy of Alvin Bragg. , who campaigned on the Trump issue,” the Harvard law professor said. Alan Dershowitz, emeritus, told Fox News Digital.

“Judge [Merchan] may also choose to recuse himself if he feels there may be an appearance of bias,” Dershowitz added.

Merchan has received death threats and been assigned to a security team since being announced as the judge presiding over the Trump case.

“Chambers has received the predictable harassing and defamatory calls and emails, all of which are being assessed,” Office of Courts Management spokesman Lucian Chalfen told Fox News Digital.

DONALD TRUMP CASE HIGHLIGHTS NEW YORK COURT HISTORY IN HEADLINES

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Trump over alleged silent money payments made in 2016. (Fox News)

“Over the past few weeks, we have continued to assess security issues and potential threats and have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the justice system and will adjust protocols as necessary,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s criminal defense attorney Joe Tacopina called the threats “appalling” and condemned such behavior.

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy, Rebecca Rosenberg and Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

