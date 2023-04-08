What to know about falsification of business documents – Deltaplex News





(NEW YORK) — Several searing legal investigations loom over former President Donald Trump — ranging from election interference and misuse of classified documents to defamation of a writer after an alleged rape.

He has always denied any wrongdoing.

However, Trump’s indictment and impeachment earlier this week, the first for an ex-president in US history, has focused the nation’s attention on a rarely discussed white-collar financial crime: falsification of commercial documents.

As part of a scheme to reimburse former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for silent payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, Trump fraudulently recorded $130,000 in expenses as the cost of legal services for Cohen , according to the indictment.

In Manhattan Criminal Court, Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having sex with Daniels.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the validity of business documents fundamental to the proper functioning of the economy.

“It’s the business capital of the world,” he said. “The foundation, indeed the foundation, of business integrity and a well-functioning business marketplace is faithful and accurate record keeping.”

Here’s what to know about the crime of falsifying business documents and typical penalties, according to interviews with New York-based criminal defense attorneys.

What does falsification of commercial documents entail?

Falsifying business documents, a violation of New York State law, is entering inaccurate information on a business document for one’s own benefit.

In other words, a description of the crime is “sort of in the name,” Adam Konta, senior partner at the Manhattan-based law firm Konta, Georges & Buza, told ABC News.

However, the crime of falsifying business documents requires not only an incorrect entry on a business form, but also an intent to mislead in order to reap rewards.

“Every crime requires both an act and a criminal intent behind the act,” Matthew Galluzo, a New York City criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor with the New York County District Attorney’s Office, told ABC News.

If a boss asks a secretary to mark a form incorrectly and he does so unaware of an attempt to mislead, the secretary is innocent of a crime, Galluzo said.

Likewise, an accidental or innocuous registration error does not constitute a crime, he added.

The most common example of the crime is lying about a company’s financial information in an attempt to evade or minimize tax payments, or in an attempt to deceive potential investors, Galluzo said.

Why is Trump’s alleged crime a crime and how will prosecutors have to prove it?

The crime of falsifying business records constitutes either a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances of a given violation, the attorneys said.

The act becomes a felony when the inaccurate record is seized as part of an effort to commit a different underlying crime, the lawyers said.

The misdemeanor version of the crime usually means “destroying or falsifying business records,” Konta said. “When you do that in hopes of committing a separate crime, then that’s called a ‘bump up’.”

The standard is akin to the legal treatment of trespassing, Konta added, noting that the simple act of trespassing is a relatively minor crime, but the charge becomes much more serious if an intruder attempts to steal.

In Trump’s indictment, Bragg did not specify the underlying law that Trump attempted to break when he allegedly forged business records.

“The indictment doesn’t specify that because the law doesn’t require it,” Bragg said at a Tuesday news conference, later mentioning possible secondary crimes, including unlawfully promoting a political campaign and an attempt to make false statements on tax forms.

The defense will likely try to force Bragg to clarify what underlying crime Trump attempted to commit, while Bragg will try to keep the interpretation open, so the jury need only find that Trump attempted to commit a crime rather than a specific crime, Galluzo said.

“The law itself seems to suggest that you just have to prove he was trying to break a law,” Gallluzo said. “Defense attorneys will say, ‘Well, you have to tell us what law and prove that law specifically.'”

“Prosecutors will try to keep it vague and flexible so the jury can say maybe it was this or maybe it was that, but it has to be one of them,” he said. he adds.

What is the penalty for falsifying business documents?

The maximum penalty for one count of falsifying business records is four years in state prison.

“However, there is no mandatory minimum sentence,” Galluzo said.

Due to Trump’s age and lack of criminal history, a prison sentence of any length is unlikely if he is convicted, Galluzo added, noting however that the 13-month sentence of prison served by Cohen in a related case potentially raises the possibility of incarceration for Trump.

In federal court, Cohen pleaded guilty to two violations of campaign finance law stemming from silent payments made to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump also denies having sex with McDougal.

Additionally, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion and one count of making false statements to a bank.

Penalties for falsifying business documents are often driven by the amount of money involved in the potential fraud, New York criminal defense attorney Daniel Hochheiser told ABC News.

Trump allegedly reimbursed Cohen $130,000 in silent payments, although the statement of facts accompanying the indictment claims Allen Weisselberg, then the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, agreed to a full reimbursement of $420,000. , including other expenses and an end-of-year bonus. .

“Someone who makes a false business record in a $100,000 fraud is generally punished less severely than someone who makes a false entry in a record involved in a scheme to commit $10 million fraud,” said Hochheiser.

“I don’t see any scenario in which Trump would go to jail,” Hochheiser added. “Even if he is condemned for everything.”

