Former Pak PM Imran Khan accuses government of pushing back foreign investors by suppressing opposition

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a series of tweets, criticized the government for trying to crush the opposition and damage the image of the nation .

Dangerous buffoons in power don’t realize the damage they’re doing to Paks’ image overseas with fake FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former prime minister for using the terms Dirty Harry ‘and psycho’ ! They don’t care about Pakistan, Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.

He also said that government actions were deterring foreign investors from coming to Pakistan, which had a negative impact on Pakistan’s economic growth.

Also, what message is sent to foreign investors when the government itself does not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court? Investors need contract security and that means trust in the judicial system. What confidence can they have when the government itself dismisses the orders of the CS? This is happening in a banana republic, Khan added.

Khan said part of the London plan is underway which will pave the way for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he was released on bail and would then crush the opposition.

Everything including the filing of the 144th sedition case against me and bogus case files against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur shows he is aiming to keep us out of elections, Khan added, referring to the arrest of the former federal minister.

PPP convenes a central committee meeting

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central committee held a meeting on Friday in which it said it was ready to hold meetings with all stakeholders to resolve the ongoing political crisis. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari jointly chaired the meeting in which they said the situation was due to the minority court’s verdict taking precedence over the majority court’s verdict.

They were referring to additional notes by Judge Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the March 1 verdict which ruled that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces should be held within 90 days, saying that c It was 4-3 instead of following the 3-2 ruling handed down by the Supreme Court bench led by Pakistani Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

PPP General Secretary Nayyer Bukhari, speaking after the meeting, said this position was legally, morally and politically untenable and needed to be reviewed. The PPP expressed its readiness to discuss with all stakeholders, including the PTI, to resolve the current crisis.

The PPP, however, stressed that conflicting court verdicts should be corrected quickly and without infringing on the honor and prestige of the judiciary. He also urged that, in the interest of fair and free elections, general elections be held for all assemblies to be held on the same day, as provided for in the Constitution.

