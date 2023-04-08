Donald Trump’s New York indictment is the wrong set of charges at the wrong time | Notice





To much fanfare, Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York courtroom on Tuesday on charges related to silent money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels. The former president is of course no stranger to controversy, which has been his calling card since first appearing on the political scene around 2015. He now has the ignominious distinction of not only being the first president to be impeached two times, but also of becoming the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.

This last distinction is accompanied by an asterisk. In 1974, Richard Nixon was pardoned by his successor, President Gerald Ford, for his role in the Watergate scandal before charges were brought. The decision to pardon Nixon was not popular at the time. US Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy, then a presidential candidate, denounced the pardon in no uncertain terms.

Yet in 2001, Ford received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for pardoning Nixon. Speaking at the event, Senator Kennedy reconsidered his opinion on clemency: I was one of those who spoke out against (clemency) at the time. But time has a way of clarifying past events, and now we see that President Ford was right. His courage and dedication to our country allowed us to begin the healing process and put the tragedy of Watergate behind us.

Today, the question facing the country is similar, although we are left to react without hindsight. We start with the undisputed proposition that no one is above the law, not even a former president. The two sides, however, are split on whether the threshold for bringing charges against a former president should be higher, lest it usher in a tit-for-tat era of offense-based political prosecutions. insignificant, but technical.

A felony is a felony, of course, but it is impossible to ignore that prosecutors have considerable discretion over what charges are brought or whether to bring charges. In Trump’s case, it will be difficult to convince the public that politics played no role in the charging decision. The reality is that a former president is charged with nearly three dozen counts based on allegations that, while unseemly, most people would not assume were crimes. As it stands, some commentators have questioned whether the allegations constitute a crime.

Recent history indicates that laying weak charges against Trump is not an effective way to neutralize his appeal. For example, if you’re asked what Trump was first impeached in 2019, there are a number of things that might come to mind, from Russia’s gate to January 6. (The latter resulted in his second impeachment.) In fact, it stemmed from a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the perfect phone call, as Trump described it, the former president tried to cajole Zelenskyy who was not yet known to investigate Joe Biden and his family in relation to their business dealings in the country. The House of Representatives then voted to impeach Trump, but his case foundered in the Senate, where he was acquitted. Trump claimed vindication and his approval ratings were buoyed, albeit temporarily.

This gives lessons for the future. First, liberals should be wary of using flimsy pretexts to make historic decisions, such as the criminal indictment of a former president. How many politically neutral Americans are likely to believe that this standard should be broken for a silent payment allegedly made to a woman more than five years ago, especially when Bidens’ Justice Department refused to pursue similar charges?

Moreover, there are other criminal investigations that seem much more overwhelming politically for the former president. For example, charges related to election interference in Georgia, or the investigation into Trump’s conduct on January 6, involve events that continue to shake the minds of the public and are much more likely to resonate with voters.

The political fallout from all of this is an open question. In earlier times, a criminal indictment would have put a damper on a politician’s presidential ambitions. Not anymore. Trump has proven adept at portraying himself as a victim of political persecution. He has denounced nearly all attempts to investigate his conduct as witch hunts. After the FBI raided Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last summer, several commentators wondered aloud whether the government’s zealousness would result in Trump’s re-election.

Trump’s legal team participated in a media blitz in an effort to stay ahead of the news cycle. Since the indictments were announced last week, Trump has reportedly raised more than $7 million for his re-election bid. It’s far from certain that Trump will secure the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but his job is easier as long as he can turn alleged political victimhood into fuel for his campaign.

Time will tell if Trump has, once again, been saved by his political opponents.

Tyler Michals is a Chicago attorney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bedfordgazette.com/editorial/new-york-s-indictment-of-donald-trump-is-the-wrong-set-of-charges-at-the/article_9ef114eb-ce3b-5240-8673-af8647004fb8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related