Macron, von der Leyen and the three days of meetings with Xi Jinping in China: if war is an unnecessary nuisance to the game of trade agreements

“hai keyisay the Chinese. “Good, but not great”, we say. The results of the visit to China by Emmanuel Macron e Ursula von der Leyen pleases all but exalts no one: beijing confirms its international leadership without conceding anything on the war of Ukraine; the French President, welcomed in Chinese with a huge crowd, he returns to the troubles of the house with new commercial agreements and the faint assurances of a future phone call between Xi Jinping e Zelensky; the president of the European Commission saves a semblance of strategic autonomy, while aligning itself with the demands of Washington for a greater opening of the Chinese market.

Let’s start with the sensitive point: the war. During the three days of meetings, we talked about it a lot, but always in ambiguous tones. Without even naming the RussiaXi asked me to restart peace talks as soon as possible. . . taking into account the legitimate needs of security of the different parties. . . while building an architecture of European security balanced, efficient and durable. Then he called for moderation to prevent the situation from becoming ungovernable“. Allusion not only to the Russian bombings, but also to the sale of western weapons in Kyiv. References to the centrality of international law remain unchanged. The most interesting news came with Xi’s usual condemnation alluding to weapons nuclear. This time, however, explicitly associated with the “security and protection of the establishment of Zaporizhia“, referred to by Moscow. As always, the reference to women and children must be interpreted against Moscow, victims of the conflict.

On the French side, on the other hand, there is a clear desire to also give substance to periods and commas to pass the course visit like a hit diplomatic. While waiting for Xi to call Zelensky at the right time, as he would have confided to Macron want to do. No compromise though Taiwanwhich the leader has defined as the “heart of China’s interests” and that the head ofElysium has steadfastly adhered to the one-China policy. nothing excitingbut for now it’s ok. By renewing the dialogue with Europe, beijing gets leverage with the states United: talks with White House leaders frozen, Chinese leaders have shown that they are still listening to the other side of theAtlantic. While claiming to be evasive on the subject of war, China has been able to satisfy the expectations of guests sporting a large empathy on the economic side. Back from three years of politics Zero covidthe Asian giant seeking foreign investment to support its own growth economic. And the performance at the start of the year – above expectations – is even more enticing for European chancelleries now that the attractiveness of the American market is compromised by the rise in rates and by chess banking.

Difficult to resist the song of the Chinese sirens. In addition to the signing of varied chords – including the opening of a new production line for Airbus A Tianjin – the visit of the Macron-von der Leyen duo coincided with the announcement of the resumption of dialogue economic-commercial and digital China-EU at a high level. THE reports with the Republic popular are affected by critical imbalances – said von der Leyen – but the solution does not lie in a decoupling (decoupling) in the American style, but rather in a risk reduction, or in an exclusion of Chinese capital in strategic sectors. If the Sinochem-Pirelli affair (on which the Golden Power weighs) shows how much the term strategic is often subject to interpretations far too restrictive. It is indicative that Macron e Xi deemed it necessary to clarify in their joint press release that Chinese companies interested in the French 5G they will receive fair treatment. just during Berlin consider banning instead Huawei.

Despite the threats against taipei and a boundless friendship with MoscowChina now knows that it still has considerable appeal in West, and if he already had little desire to mediate in the war, he now has one less reason to do so. Of course, for beijing business with Europe is worth more than Russian hydrocarbons cheap. But why should he choose if he can have both? In the meantime, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the EU to define a strategy Chinese commmon. Not only for the special welcome given by Xi to the head of the Elysée, which he concealed of the Leyen. For some years, in Vecchio Continentthe Beijing courtship has a divisive effect: it works well where there is diplomacy China is underpinned by concrete economic commitments. Not by chance than before Macronit was the German Chancellor who knocked on Xi’s door, Olaf Scholzand the Spanish President, pedro Sanchez. In 2020 – second baker McKenzie – Chinese investments in Spain have increased by 362%, while in the last ten years France e Germany (along with the UK) attracted approximately 60% of EDI Chinese on the continent. The same cannot be said of Central and Eastern Europe where, since the launch of the belt and Road, broken Chinese promises have generated a lot of discontent. Not forgetting the “the neutrality in filorufrom Beijing to Ukraine. Minimize limitless friendship with Cheese fries as mere rhetoric, it is of little use if Beijing persists in calling the war a crisis.

Brussels try to keep the pieces together as best you can. The management of bilateral relations through diplomacy will be a determinant for our economic prosperity, explained von der Leyen, who recalled how the future of Chinese e EU is strewn with common challenges: change climatenuclear threats, greet global, and global financial stability. The support of the Asian giant is crucial not only to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. But the suspicion that, with mutual trust on the pitch, repeating it like a mantra helps believe it. This proves the rushed call to human rights in Xinjiang; non-tangential question given the cost Suspension of the bilateral investment agreement. And, therefore, you have keyi: the visit is only the first step. As the President of the Commissionin the current geopolitical context, it is more important than ever to talk to each other and keep questions open communication lines. Especially if it is true that China considers itself misunderstood. Now all eyes are on joseph Borrell, expected in Beijing next Thursday. Just out of the XXIII China-EU summit, in April 2022, the head of European diplomacy had defined the dialogue with Beijing as a dialogue of the deaf. Let’s hope that, a year after the start of the war, this time the Chinese don’t want to pretend too much blind.