Election of the turkeys: a battle for the soul of the nation





As Turkey’s general election campaign enters its home stretch, a team of rivals are determined to take on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On May 14, voters will indeed choose between the outgoing president and a quadrumvirate of opposition leaders determined to defeat Erdogan.

In Turkey, presidential elections use a two-round system to elect the country’s president, while parliamentary elections are held simultaneously to select 600 members for the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The main opposition candidate for the presidency is the leader of the Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a seasoned politician who is obviously lacking in charisma. He is backed by three personalities who have this quality in abundance: the leader of the IYI party, Meral Aksener, and the popular mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu. This collective represents the toughest challenge Erdogan has faced in years, and it comes as the long-dominant AK party is particularly vulnerable. The opposition wants to focus on the state of the economy and governments’ response to the twin earthquakes that devastated southeastern Turkey in early February. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), shakes hands with a member of the public after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Opinion polls show that the opposition coalition, known as the National Alliance, leads the AKP-led People’s Alliance. Among those betting on the outcome, foreign investors and bond traders are showing signs of optimism. What would take its place? The only sure prediction is a change in tone at the top. While Erdogan is renowned for his fighting spirit, Kilicdaroglu has been compared to Gandhi for his supernatural calmness, there is even a slight physical resemblance. But to keep his allies on his side, Kilicdaroglu will need the leadership skills of another historical figure: Abraham Lincoln. Like the team of rivals formed by the American president during the Civil War, the four Turks are far from quick friends: each has harbored hopes of becoming president. Ironically, they are now collectively committed to weakening this office. Perhaps the most important commitment of the common opposition platform is the return to a parliamentary form of government, reversing the move to a presidential system that Erdogan achieved after a referendum in 2017. A difficult challenge It’s a promise they may not be able to keep. To simply change the constitution, Kilicdaroglu would have to win the presidency and the National Alliance a three-fifths majority in parliament. It’s unlikely. A simple majority would be enough to call for a new referendum, but the AKP would fight it tooth and nail. Still, if he won the presidency, Kilicdaroglu would be able to voluntarily relinquish some of the powers of the presidency and strengthen the institutions. A good start would be the central bank. The Tukeys’ monetary policy led to skyrocketing inflation and a plummeting currency. Foreign holdings of lira bonds fell to $1.2 billion last month from $72 billion in 2013, central bank data showed. Foreign ownership of shares is down to 29% from a historical average of 61%, according to official data. An autonomous central bank is essential for an in-depth reform of the Turkish economy, which all the opposition parties recognize as necessary. The current system is unsustainable, Bilge Yilmaz, a finance professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and policy adviser to Aksener, told Bloomberg News. Yilmaz should be given a leading economic role if the opposition were to win. Of course, all the challenges that would await Kilicdaroglu if he became president would not be Erdogans’ responsibility. Some would stem from the ambitions and agendas of his team of rivals. The four diverge on political ideology: Kilicdaroglu and Imamoglu are social democrats, Aksener is a nationalist, and Yavas moved from the latter camp to the former. Aksener, hailed by her followers as Asena, or she-wolf, is an eternal flight risk: as recently as early March she broke away from the quadrumvirate, only to be brought back by the others. The two mayors are expected to compete to succeed Kilicdaroglu as party leader. If Kilicdaroglu wins, the other three are expected to become vice presidents, an unusual and unstable arrangement for any government. Dealing with them could be as difficult as undoing the legacy of its predecessor. He might want to start reading Doris Kearns Goodwins’ Pulitzer Prize-winning account of Lincoln’s presidency right away. Bobby Ghosh a columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Hindustan Times, Editor-in-Chief of Quartz and International Editor of Time.

