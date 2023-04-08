Politics
Narendra Modi – Politically Supercharged Atmosphere in the South: Narendra Modi – MK Stalin Camaraderie Demonstration in Chennai
Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao did not attend Prime Minister Modi’s event in Hyderabad
After programs in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister landed in Chennai, where he was welcomed by Governor RN Ravi, CM Stalin, ministers, MPs and other dignitaries.
Chennai
Posted on 08.04.23, 16:55
Fresh from a barrage of attacks on his political rival and Telangana state leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Chennai on Saturday in what appeared to be calmer waters.
Modi shared the warmth of Chief Minister MK Stalin who briefly held the prime minister’s hand and patted the back of his palm while browsing the displays on display at Chennai’s new airport terminal on Saturday.
Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao did not attend Prime Minister Modi’s event in Hyderabad.
While speaking in Hyderabad after inaugurating railway projects and development schemes, Prime Minister Modi attacked Telangana state leadership for ‘hindering’ development projects being implemented in the state by the center. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sat on stage as the prime minister launched his attack on state leaders.
As the prime minister flew to Tamil Nadu shortly after the events in Telangana, he was wading through tricky political waters. Governor RN Ravi very recently sparked a political storm by claiming that the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests were entirely “foreign funded”.
Responding to a question about violations of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) at an event at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, the Governor said: “The Sterlite protest, it was purely funded by the stranger, and all the activities leading up to the protest and the unfortunate police shootings that claimed innocent lives.” DMK reacted strongly to these remarks saying that it was an insult to people who not only participated massively against the operation of the Sterlite factory but even gave their lives in their struggle. At least 13 people were killed when police opened fire on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in 2018. DMK had threatened statewide protests against the governor’s remarks.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK ally’s Congress party had threatened to stage a black flag demonstration at the airport to protest Modi’s arrival in the state amid the Congress leader’s disqualification Rahul Gandhi as a member of Lok Sabha.
The DMK has raised several questions regarding the alleged threat to the country’s federal structure posed by the ruling BJP at the center. Chief Minister Stalin also fought for a Congress-led opposition unit against the NDA government at the center.
Just days before the Prime Minister’s arrival, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister demanding that three coal blocks identified in the Cauvery Delta region of the state be removed from the national auction list.
The center was quick to remove the three regions from the list, even as BJP Head of State K Annamalai issued a statement thanking the prime minister for his prompt response to their demands.
In such an atmosphere, of the three events the Prime Minister was to attend in Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin not only attended the first where the Prime Minister inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport, but also expressed some heat.
Stalin received the Prime Minister at Chennai Airport and later the two, accompanied by Governor RN Ravi, including Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, walked around the new integrated terminal.
The Prime Minister then proceeded to his next stop which was to signal Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express from MGR central station in Chennai which was also attended by Stalin.
