Russia’s ‘merchant of death’ to Donald Trump: Your life is in danger, come here | world news





Russian death dealer Viktor Bout has offered Donald Trump asylum in Russia, saying he believed the former president’s life was in danger if he remained in the United States. In an interview on Russian state television, Viktor Bout said he sent a telegram to Donald Trump warning him of a threat to his life and urging him to flee to Russia.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (PA)

The threat does not come from an assassin or an unknown plot against him, but from the US government, Viktor Bout said after Donald Trump was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney in an investigation related to payments of silent money made by the former US president to adult film star Stormy. Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Donald Trump has been arraigned on 34 counts related to the charge even though he has denied all wrongdoing in the case.

Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, said: “The legal process that has now begun in New York will not only end with the conviction of Donald Trump and his banning of [2024] election.

Most likely, he will simply be eliminated there. Therefore, I think it is in the interest of all humanity and first and foremost of all the American people to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to provide him with security and protection here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, above all, does not allow the elimination of the American people, he added.

Viktor Bout made international headlines after taking part in a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia for basketball star Brittney Griner last year.

