PM Modi launches Vande Bharat train to Tirupati from Secunderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates railway development projects in Hyderabad on April 8, 2023. | Photo credit: Nagara Gopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second Vande Bharat Express between two Telugu speaking states from Secunderabad to the temple city of Tirupati on a red carpeted platform No.10 from Secunderabad railway station here on Saturday morning. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North East Region Development G. Kishan Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, TS Minister of Livestock and Cinematography T. Sinivasa Yadav, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and others were present at the scene. The whole of Platform 10 and Platform 9 was off-limits to passengers and the general public when the function began with Mr Modi and other dignitaries aboard the new Vande Bharat eight-coach train where he interacted with children from different schools. Within minutes he descended and walked on a special stage to wave the green flag for the new service to begin its maiden journey to Tirupati with officials, media and train travel bloggers. . The regular service for the train will be from tomorrow and the executive chair. The journey can be made in 8:30 a.m. instead of the usual 11 hours. Mr Modi also waved to those gathered on the other side of Platform Nine before heading immediately to the Parade Grounds where he laid the foundation stone for the modernization works at Secunderabad Station, launching the splitting and line electrified Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar and MMTS phase. Two commuter rail services from Secunderabad-Medchal and Lingampalli-Umdanagar. There will be 20 services between Secunderabad and Medchal with the first train starting at 5:45 a.m. and the last train at 9:30 p.m. reaching the terminal station at 10:50 p.m. last train arriving at terminal station at 23:45 Umdanagar service will start from 04:00 and last train is at 20:10 reaching terminal station at 22:10

