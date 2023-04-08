Xi Jinping and Macron sign a peace declaration without mentioning Russia

JACQUES WITT / AFP JACQUES WITT / AFP Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping sign this Friday, April 7 a joint declaration for the return of peace.

INTERNATIONAL – At the end of a three-day state visit to China, the French President and Xi Jinping made, on Friday April 7, a joint statement at least on the war in Ukraine. The text does not mention Russia, does not call for troops from Moscow to leave Ukraine, nor does it condemn Vladimir Putin’s military intervention.

On the other hand, the two countries oppose armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities and support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhia power plant.

The objective was not to get China to switch from one camp to the other, the objective was for China to contribute usefully to clearly defined objectives.because defended the Elyse.

colonize your neighbor

According to Paris, Xi Jinping said he was ready to work with France create the conditions for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. For us, the goal is fulfilledis assured on the French side, even if will have to see how these commitments will materialize. THE settings of this initiative still remain dieswe concede on the French side.

The day before, Macron and Xi had both called for peace talks as soon as possible and rejected any recourse to nuclear weapons. But if, as we are assured on the French side, Xi Jinping has said he is ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Chinese president has made it clear that he will do so at a time of his choosing.

This commitment, which does not appear in any Chinese report, was however judged positive by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday in Beijing. Friday Canton, Emmanuel Macron denounced to Chinese students this war started by Russia.

The trip of the French president to this city in southern China was a three-day state visit which first took him to Beijing and aimed to renew face-to-face ties after three years of distance relations due to the Covid.

Emmanuel Macron visited Sun Yat-sen University where the crowd presented him with a warm welcome, many people waving their mobile phones in the hope of a selfie with him.

The Head of State, who made the conflict in Ukraine the main subject of his visit to China, mentioned it from the first minutes in front of a thousand students: This war is a clear violation of our international lawhe launched. It is a country that decides to colonize its neighbour, not to respect the rules, to redeploy arms, to invadehe insisted, about Russia.

Xi Jinping soon in France

After this meeting with the students, Emmanuel Macron joined Xi Jinping on the island of Shamian, in the heart of Canton. The two men walked together through the garden to the governor’s residence of Guangdong Province, where Mr. Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held the post from 1978 to 1981.

In a rural setting facing a lake, they took part in a tea ceremony, during which the Chinese president recalled some childhood memories: I came here very often, in 1978, I was a student (…) and I came here to visit my father.

At the end of the ceremony, the two leaders took part in a private dinner. According to llyse, Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation from Emmanuel Macron to visit France, a date which has not been specified.

