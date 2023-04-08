Sam Thornton: Confusion over which politician should be Met Commissioner boss runs even deeper

Who is, or should be, the boss of the Metropolitan Police Commissioners? A report by the authorities of Greater London independent monitor highlighted the long unresolved ambiguity surrounding the question of who should police the capital.

The report deals with two complaints made by members of the London Assembly against Sadiq Khan over his role in the resignation of Dame Cressida Dicks as commissioner last spring. The oversight officer’s task was to assess whether these complaints constituted “serious complaints” under the Local Elected Police Bodies (Complaints and Conduct) Regulations 2012. If so, they would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The complaints followed the publication of Sir Tom Winsor’s independent review into the circumstances of Dicks’ departure, commissioned by then Home Secretary Priti Patel and published in September. Winsor found Khan guilty of oppressive and unreasonable behavior towards Dick. Khan responded by calling Winsor’s report clearly biased and unsupported by evidence.

The first complaint, while acknowledging that the mayor had the power to take legal action in Dicks’ impeachment, asserted that he violated correct legal guidelines and procedures, discrediting MOPAC and undermining confidence in the ability of the GLA to act for and on behalf of Londoners. The second claimed that Khan deliberately abused his position by urging Dick to fire certain colleagues. Again, the mayor was accused of interfering in a way that damaged public trust.

After seeking advice from Kings Counsel, the monitoring officer concluded that the two complaints did not have the seriousness necessary to be referred to the IOPC Fund, thus appearing to contradict the conclusions of the Winsor report. The report is certainly less conclusive and refrains from saying that Khan acted wrongly.

The fact that two reports conducted by independent professionals appear to be at odds over the mayor’s behavior – and, by implication, the mayor’s powers over the Met – underscores a lack of clarity about who is truly responsible for overseeing the capital police department.

The commissioners met are officially appointed by the Minister of the Interior, but they must do so taking into account the mayor’s opinion on the matter. Yet the resignation of a former commissioner, Sir Ian Blair, in 2008 was notoriously prompted by then-mayor Boris Johnson telling him he had lost faith in him.

It showed that, in practice, the Met Commissioners cannot function without the support of the mayor. And the fact that Patel is asking Winsor to look into Khan’s actions demonstrates the difficulties that can arise when a home secretary and a mayor disagree over whether a commissioner should leave.

The significance of this ambiguity has become all the more apparent following Baroness Louise Caseys’ damning review of the state of the Met, in which she told the current commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley (pictured), to clean” service .

Rowley will have to contend with demonstrable change away from business as usual to regain the public’s trust and avoid the fate of his predecessor. But the controversy surrounding Dick’s resignation shows that it is difficult to determine which elected politician he is responsible to and will therefore judge his progress. The reform itself could be undermined by uncertainty.

Given that their mayor is elected by Londoners in part – and arguably increasingly so – on the basis of their commitment to tackling crime, wouldn’t it make sense to give mayors a majority of the power to the Met Police? This could remove the current opportunity for political issues to engulf and complicate the situation when, as has been the case since 2016 and when Blair resigned, the Home Secretary and the Mayor are from rival parties – a tension that only seems to increase the dysfunction at the heart of the Met.

Either way, improvements to London’s policing will be harder to deliver in the current cacophony of accountability.

Sam Thornton is studying London Politics and Governance at King’s College.

