



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday that Beijing maintains ties with all participants in the Russian-Ukrainian war. What happened: Mao Ningstressed that China always supports a peaceful settlement and is ready to cooperate with the international community to achieve peace, according to the Russian news agencyCupreported. Regarding the Ukrainian conflict, China maintains dialogue with all parties involved, including Ukraine, she said. See also: Kremlin Sees Putin Winning Big in 2024 Russian Elections Behind Ukrainian Territory The comments came after the French presidentEmmanuel Macroncalled his Chinese counterpart on ThursdayXi Jinpingto bring Russia to its senses on Ukraine and urged it not to arm Moscow,AFPreported. I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table, Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting in China. According to a French diplomat, Xi, in talks with Macron, expressed his intention to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes. head of the european commissionUrsula von der Leyenwho accompanies Macron on his visit, said: “It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when the conditions and the time are right. As a member of the UN Security Council, there is a great responsibility and we hope that China will play its role and promote a just peace, which respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the one of the cornerstones of the UN charter, von der Leyen said. . Read more :Trump redoubles efforts to end Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours, says he won’t unveil his plan to prevent World War III unless he wins 2024 election

