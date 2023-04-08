Mudra Yojana played pivotal role in funding the unfunded: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the Mudra Yojana at the end of its eight years, saying it has played a vital role in funding the unfunded and ensuring a dignified life for the people . In response to a series of tweets from MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said; “PMMudraYojana has played a vital role in funding those without funding and ensuring a dignified and prosperous life for countless Indians. Today, as we celebrate 8YearsOfMudraYojana, I salute the entrepreneurial zeal of all who have benefited from it and have become creators of wealth. The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched on April 8, 2015 by the Prime Minister with the aim of facilitating easy and collateral-free microcredit up to Rs 10 lakh to non-farm and non-farm small and micro entrepreneurs for income . – generative activities. Loans under the PMMY are provided by Member Credit Institutions (MLIs), i.e. banks, non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs) and other intermediaries financial. In a message on the occasion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has provided easy and hassle-free access to credit for micro-enterprises. and has helped a large number of young entrepreneurs start their business. Referring to PMMY data, Sitharaman said: Since the launch of the scheme, as of 24.03.2023, approximately Rs 23.2 lakh crore has been sanctioned in loan accounts of 40.82 crore. About 68 percent of accounts under the scheme are owned by women entrepreneurs and 51 percent of accounts are owned by entrepreneurs in the SC/ST and OBC categories. This demonstrates that easy access to credit for budding entrepreneurs in the country has led to innovation and a sustained increase in per capita income. Highlighting indigenous growth through MSMEs, she said, “MSME growth has contributed massively to the Make in India agenda as strong domestic MSMEs have led to increased indigenous production both for domestic markets and for exports. The PMMY program has helped create large-scale employment opportunities at the local level and has also proven to be a game-changer while boosting the Indian economy. On the occasion, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said, “The PMMY program aims to provide unsecured access to credit in a transparent manner to micro-enterprises in the country. He brought the unserved and underserved sections of society under institutional credit. The government policy of promoting MUDRA has drawn millions of MSMEs into the formal economy and helped them out of the clutches of lenders offering very high cost funds.

