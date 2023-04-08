Iran calls for Muslim convergence against Israeli atrocities





In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Raeisi strongly criticized recent attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque as a desecration of the holy site. He also denounced the Israeli aggressions against Syria and Lebanon. Raeisi reiterated the call for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss ways to deal with the Israeli regime’s brutal actions, Press TV reported. Stressing the need to respect the territorial integrity of countries in the region, Raeisi said the most important approach to confront terrorism and separatism is to support the national sovereignty of states. For his part, Erdogan called for Muslim unity to support Palestine. “The Islamic world should be united against Israel’s attacks in Palestine,” he said, according to the communications directorate of the Turkish presidency. Noting that reasonable thinking could prevent a new round of violence in Palestine, Erdogan said embracing common sense would benefit all parties. He also called on Tehran to continue its efforts to preserve the status of holy sites, including al-Aqsa Mosque, with international organizations. The conversations took place amid a new wave of Israeli hostilities against the Palestinian people during the fasting month of Ramadan. On Wednesday evening, and for a second night in a row, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the third holiest site for Muslims and evicted peaceful worshipers who were staying at the site to observe the Itikaf, a ritual not usually obligatory. organized during Ramadan. Videos of Tuesday’s raid show IOF brutally beating helpless worshipers with batons and riot guns. Dozens of Palestinians were injured and arrested in the attack. MP/PR

