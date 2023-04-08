List of assets of 7 Indonesian presidents, who is the richest and the poorest?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The assets of state officials are always in the public spotlight. So what about the number one person in Indonesia? So far, Indonesia has been ruled by 7 presidents. Starting with Soekarno until who is still in office, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The following is a list of the wealth of 7 Indonesian presidents, cited by various sources. Read more OK! ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT 1. Soukarno It is not known exactly how much wealth the first president of the Republic of Indonesia possesses. However, according to an Austrian newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung, editions of December 17 and 19, 2012, quoted on detik.com, data on Soekarno’s wealth of US$180 billion was stored in a Union bunker Bank of Switzerland (UBS). 2.Suharto Citing detik.com, the US Treasury detected large sums of money of up to US$9 billion going to Austrian banks in 1998 after Suharto resigned. The money belonged to the second president. However, this figure is believed to be only part of the assets held by Suharto during his tenure during the period 1966-1998. Meanwhile, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc., said Suharto’s assets amounted to around $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria. 3. BJ Habibie Exactly how much BJ Habibie’s wealth is yet unclear, but a print outlet called Asia Far Eastern Economic Review reported that BJ Habibie’s assets reached US$60 million. Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is Asia’s largest English-language business media, headquartered in Hong Kong. The assets of BJ Habibie have been obtained from intellectual property rights in a number of inventions in the field of technology and in a number of companies in the field of technology. According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie’s children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, are recorded as having a wealth of $250 million from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family. 4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) According to the State Administration Wealth Report 2001 (LHKPN), Abdurrahman Wahid or who is affectionately known as Gus Dur has a wealth of Rs 3.49 billion. Wealth comes from its land and buildings, transportation, precious metals, securities, as well as demand deposits and cash. 5. Megawati Megawati is expected to have assets of up to IDR 96.16 billion based on LHKPN in 2014. It owns land and buildings totaling Rs 36 billion, transport of Rs 1 billion, securities worth Rs 33 billion and current accounts and cash of Rs 1 billion. 6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) Based on the 2014 LHKPN, SBY is known to have a wealth of IDR 13.98 billion. These assets come from a variety of sources, ranging from transport worth up to IDR 500 million, land and buildings worth IDR 5 billion, and demand deposits and cash worth up to IDR 6 billion. IDR. 7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Based on the LHKPN, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has assets of Rp. 50.24 billion. These assets come from various things ranging from land, vehicles to other movable assets. Meanwhile, details of Jokowi’s assets consist of 20 units of land and buildings totaling IDR 43.88 billion, 12 units of vehicles IDR 1.08 billion and other movable assets IDR 6.1 billion. He also has a debt record of IDR 1.19 billion. This is the information that can be obtained on the assets of the 7 presidents of the Republic of Indonesia. Hope this is helpful. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tib)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20230408110815-17-428184/daftar-harta-7-presiden-ri-siapa-terkaya-dan-termiskin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related