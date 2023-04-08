US official says coalition can effectively communicate with China on Russia sanctions





WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Friday the coalition of partners that imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have found effective ways to communicate with China about not providing material support to Russia. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the communication meant that although China and Russia have signaled some kind of open partnership, the United States has not seen Beijing provide Russia with the type material support on a scale that would matter in this regard. . As a result, Russia is still focused on supporting North Korea and Iran, the official said. The United States and its allies, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, imposed sanctions on Russia after invading Ukraine more than a year ago and have continued to escalate the pressure . Washington has since launched a campaign to crack down on sanctions busting. So far, Washington’s approach to China has been to communicate directly with Beijing and countries around the world about the risks of providing material support to Russia, the official said. While U.S. officials’ travel to China has been restricted, their European counterparts have been in active communication and are visiting, the official said. US relations with China are at what some analysts consider the low point since Washington normalized relations with Beijing in 1979 and changed diplomatic recognition of Taipei. Earlier this year, the United States expressed concern that China was planning to provide lethal support to Russia. The United States is warning countries that it is prepared to take action against companies and individuals in any jurisdiction that provide material support to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine, the official said. Washington would like to see the UAE do more in terms of compliance with sanctions, which the United States has previously described as “poor”, the official added. Top U.S. economic officials will travel abroad this month to speak to a number of countries and their companies about the continuing risk of providing material support to Russia, the official said. Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will travel to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany, a second senior Treasury official said. Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will travel to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. At the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank next week, the United States will provide opportunities for its counterparts and companies to meet with senior US intelligence officials to obtain information on how Russia uses its GRU military intelligence agency and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to try to evade sanctions and export controls. Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Laura Sanicola Thomson Reuters Oil and energy reports, including refineries, markets and renewable fuels. Previously worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor and CNN.

