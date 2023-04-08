Back home, Jokowi hands out THR to solo pedicab drivers





Solo, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi invited his grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra blusakan at a traditional market when returning home to Solo City (04/08/2023) President Jokowi blusakan to three traditional markets in Solo, namely Pasar Gede, Pasar Gading and finally Pasar Nusukan. In blusakan Currently, President Jokowi is distributing Vacation Pay (THR) and groceries to pedicab drivers and residents. “The envelopes, I didn’t expect it, I really like it. Thank God it’s for school fees, because my child is an orphan,” said Diman, a rickshaw driver at Pasar Gading. Not only Diman, Purwanto, who is also a rickshaw driver in Pasar Gading, did not expect to meet President Jokowi in person. Purwanto admitted that the THR donated by Jokowi would buy groceries “Yes, thank God, I did not expect Pak Jokowi to be a soft hearted, polite person, respectful of little people. Recently, from several presidents, I really feel alhamdulillah. This is to provide for my daily needs before Eid,” he said. Not only THR, President Jokowi also distributed memory in the form of honey to the pedicab drivers there. Jokowi also distributed groceries and T-shirts to residents. THR’s distribution from market to market was brief. In no less than 10 minutes, Jokowi’s entourage left each market location. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

