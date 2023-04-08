President Joko Widodo walks around Solo to greet residents

President Jokowi seen interacting with residents of Solo, Saturday (04/08/2023). ANTARA/Aris Wasita

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has visited a number of places in Solo to greet residents upon his return since Thursday (6/4).

Surveillance in Solo, Saturday, of one of the markets visited by President Jokowi, namely Pasar Gede. At the market, Jokowi was seen handing out envelopes to locals without getting out of the car.

On this occasion, Jokowi came with his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra. Jokowi wears a brown long-sleeved shirt. Besides, Jokowi also visited the people of the Ivory Market and the Nusukan Market. In the market, it was perceived as having the possibility of interacting directly with the community.

Locals were also excited about the arrival of Jokowi and his grandson. They were seen actively interacting with the President. One of Slamet’s pedicab drivers said he was happy to receive an envelope from President Jokowi. He said he would use the money to buy basic necessities.

“Previously, I received Rp 250,000. Thank God, thank you, Mr. Jokowi. May you live a long and healthy life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi has returned to Solo since Thursday (6/4) afternoon. On Friday (7/4), he had the opportunity to pray Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque. Some of the official programs he will attend on Monday (10/4) include visiting Selo Market and Cepogo Market, Boyolali Regency. Also, on the same day, the President is also due to visit Legi Market, Solo.