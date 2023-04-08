Sahur with Rans, Menpora Dito conveys that young people must be ready to make Indonesia better





Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo accompanied by his wife Niena Kirana Ario Bimo Nandito attended Sahur Rans at Green Andara Residence Cinere, Depok, West Java on Saturday (8 /4) early in the morning. Menpora Dito wishes to convey that today’s youth are ready to lead and bring a better Indonesia in the field of youth and sports. The presence of Menpora Dito and his wife at Raffi Ahmad’s residence around 01:30 WIB, was warmly welcomed by Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina as well as Denny Cagur and Kiky Saputri. Additionally, this group was seen talking in the house. On this occasion, Menpora Dito said that he wanted to prove that today’s youth are ready to lead and can lead Indonesia to greater achievements in the fields of youth and sports. “In fact, thank God, there are parties that doubt us, so we don’t have too many expectations, my friend. For example, before being ministers, in less than two years, we had already taken the world of basketball and soccer by storm,” said Menpora Dito. “It was time to start, but thank God, and God willing, luck in the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the important thing is that we are supported by friends to advance Indonesian youth and sports like this that the president ordered me to do,” he said. added. Asked about flashbacks when he was named Menpora by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace some time ago. Menpora Dito seemed to respond with a smile. “When I got the call, I thought there were two possibilities, between being patient and being called. Ehh, it turns out the second one was told to be on standby tomorrow , the possibility of being called by the father (president), then the Ketum also called me earlier, ”commented Menpora Dito. On her part, the wife of the Minister of Youth and Sports Niena Kirana Ario Bimo Nandito said that from the beginning, her husband had devoted a lot of time to the service of many people. It didn’t surprise her too much to be the wife of the Minister of Youth and Sports at a young age. “One of the things I love about my husband is that he always wants to be useful to a lot of people. But I didn’t expect it to be so fast, now that he’s the Menpora,” Niena said. (well)

