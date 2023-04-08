Yvette Cooper was not informed in advance of the announcement of the attack on Labors Sunak | Work

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has not been told or consulted about the publication of a widely criticized Labor advertisement which claims Rishi Sunak does not believe that adults convicted of sexual assault on children should go to jail, the Observer has been said.

As several party figures walked away from the poster which caused a huge row within the party, Labor sources said Cooper had nothing to do with it despite being in charge of policy criminal for work.

It is understood Cooper and most of the shadow cabinet members were caught off guard when it was posted on social media on Thursday, sparking a storm of controversy and drawing claims it had racist overtones.

Many high-profile MPs are upset that it was released without their knowing it in advance. As well as being in bad taste, they say it opens the leadership up to allegations of hypocrisy, after last year Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of a baseless insult when the then Prime Minister claimed the Labor leader did not prosecute pedophile Jimmy Savile during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

The controversial Labor Party advertisement criticizing Sunaks' record.

A well-placed party insider said he understood the digital poster was produced as part of a policy pushed by Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed, whose team was keen to highlight how too many criminals received community sentences rather than custodial sentences. .

The insider added: From what I understand, there was a big argument before his release involving the executive office and the communications team. And so there should have been: if you’re going to publish this kind of divisive material, it had to be widely debated.

Steve must be pissed because it was good policy that was totally overshadowed by what has now become graphicgate.

When asked on Saturday whether Starmer had approved the graphic or had knowledge of it in advance, a Labor source said the leader was unaware and stressed that Starmer generally should not sign the documents individual campaigns.

While the party has officially doubled down on its efforts and insisted since the posters were released that it has no regrets, it is causing great concern in the shadow cabinet, the wider frontbench team and the Labor benches of ‘background.

David Blunkett, the former Labor home secretary, said he had been left on the brink of despair by what he described as deeply offensive advertising, which he said marked a descent into the politics of gutter.

In a commentary article for the Daily Mailhe wrote: Once you resort to personal violence, you create the risk that British public discourse will escalate even further to the levels we have seen recently in the United States.

When baseless allegations and spurious insults replace fair and robust political debate, not only are the reputations of our leaders undermined, but the very foundations of our democracy are compromised.

Blunkett said it was impossible to believe Starmer would endorse the publication of this type of material during a local election campaign, and he called on him to take action.

Meanwhile, Labor’s nervousness over its own performance on the ballot will be heightened by the latest Opinium poll for the Observer which shows that the parties’ lead has dropped four points to 11% since last weekend, while the Sunaks’ approval rating has improved from -15% to -6%. The poll was taken before news of the poster dispute broke on social media.

Labor is at 41% (-3), the Conservatives at 30% (+1), the Liberal Democrats at 10% (+1), the Reformers at 7% (unchanged) and the Greens are also unchanged at 5%.

Starmer still holds a narrow lead over Sunak on who would be the best prime minister: 28% say Starmer would be the best, compared to 26% who would prefer Sunak.

The Opinium’s Adam Drummond said it was too early to tell whether the result, showing Labor’s weakest lead in months, was part of a trend: that would become clearer with more polls in the coming weeks.

On Saturday night, Reed made it clear that the party would continue its crime offensive ahead of the May 4 local elections.

Rape has effectively been decriminalized, with barely one in 100 reported rapes resulting in a charge, he said. Now, we find that those few rapists who are convicted may receive incredibly short prison terms, or not be imprisoned at all.