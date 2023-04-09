Carrie Johnson offers ideas for getting her out of her model, Romy, Boris’ 16-month-old daughter and her…it sucks!

When she took to Instagram for parenting advice, Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie didn’t quite get the constructive feedback she was looking for.

Carrie, 35, pictured below with her 16-month-old daughter Romy, asked her followers for advice on how to wean her off the model.

“Best options seem to be cold turkey (and wine for the mum),” Carrie said on her Instagram Story before adding, “And darkest of all, have a full mock funeral in the garden and bury -THE.”

Given that Boris and Carrie currently live in a property on the posh Daylesford Estate, I don’t think establishing a mock cemetery in the courtyard would be too good.

Carrie Johnson, 35, with her and Romy, the daughter of her ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in July

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson

BBC’s Huw Edwards is a royal swot

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, 61

Newsreader Huw Edwards is ultra conscientious when it comes to covering the coronation.

Huw, 61, tells me he learned more about the coronation by buying old magazines from 1937 and 1953 on eBay to see how the press covered the event in the past.

With less than a month to go, Huw, right, says: ‘I’m excited and nervous. We still don’t know exactly what’s in the coronation service other than the coronation itself!

He’s known for taking on the world’s most violent criminals, so Ross Kemp must be a lot more comfortable with his new venture, a clothing line named Cempa, an Old English word for warrior.

I wonder if Ross, 58, will wear the mark for his return in Channel 5’s new thriller Blindspot?