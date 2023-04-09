An Iraqi condemnation of the “Turkish bombardment” of Sulaymaniyah airport

Ankara denied responsibility…and ‘SDF’ leader attacked Erdogan after learning he was being targeted

Baghdad: Fadel Al-Nashmi – Al-Qamishli (Syria): Kamal Sheikho

While Turkey has denied its responsibility in an attack which would have been a “march” targeting Sulaymaniyah airport in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the day before yesterday, without causing any casualties, the Iraqi authorities and political actors have pointed blame the culprit in Ankara.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement: “We affirm that there is no legal justification that allows Turkish forces to continue their approach of terrorizing safe civilians under the pretext of the presence of anti-Turkish forces. on Iraqi soil”. For his part, the leader of the Shiite coordination framework and head of the Badr organization, Hadi al-Amiri, called on Turkey to stop its attacks on Iraqi territory, while former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi considered the attack as evidence of “the scale of foreign attacks”. interference in Iraq. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji arrived in Sulaymaniyah, leading a high-ranking security delegation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’a Al-Sudani.

For their part, sources at the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed, in contact with Agence France-Presse in Ankara, that the Turkish armed forces were not engaged in such activity, noting that Turkey had closed its airspace. at the beginning of the month to planes coming from and going to the airport under the pretext of activity. Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

While the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) announced that its commander-in-chief, Mazloum Abdi, and members of the American forces were present at Sulaymaniyah airport at the time of his targeting, they denied that he had done anything. the subject of an assassination attempt.

But Abdi accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “standing behind the attack to win the election, creating chaos and reshuffling the cards” between Kurdish forces in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, not mentioning his presence at the airport. of Sulaymaniyah at the time he was targeted. .

