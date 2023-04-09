Janice Dickinson stole Donald Trump’s limo for a date with JFK Jr.





Janice Dickinson spoke with Queerty in an interview published Friday. She said she unknowingly stole Donald Trump’s limo during a snowstorm in the 1980s. Dickinson added that she was meeting John F. Kennedy Jr. for a date. Loading Something is loading.

Janice Dickinson says she unknowingly stole Donald Trump’s limo during a snowstorm to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for a date.

The model shared details of the getaway in a Queerty Conversation posted on Friday. While discussing her life and career, Dickinson told the outlet that she “once stole Donald Trump’s limo without knowing it was his limo.”

“It was a blizzard in New York, a Nor’easter as they call it. There were no cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a few hours trying to get a cab and there were none available,” she said. .

Dickinson said she and a friend decided to get into a nearby limo and “dive a few blocks.” She told Queerty that at the time, she had never driven a limo before.

Janice Dickinson opened up about the theft of Donald Trump’s car in an interview with Queerty. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, fishtailing down the street and there was nobody on the road. It was a real storm,” said Dickinson. “I remember it clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey. Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did. kissed.”

Dickinson said she didn’t find out the limo belonged to Trump until the next day. She did not say whether she faced legal issues for allegedly taking the car.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Janice Dickinson said she dated John F. Kennedy, Jr. in the 1980s. Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Brooke Shields opened up about her date with John F. Kennedy Jr. that ended in a cab ride home on “The Howard Stern Show.” Shields said John F. Kennedy Jr. showed his “true colors” after refusing to have sex with him.

“I had to take a cab home, which was a little less chivalrous, in my opinion,” she told Stern, adding that he ignored her the next day.

“He didn’t look at me and he didn’t talk to me. On the one hand, I was like ‘Shit’. On the other hand, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God, because’ he still may not have spoken to you,'” Shields said. “He showed his true colors in there.”

