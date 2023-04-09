Erick Thohir successfully executes a mission to avoid sanctions, Jokowi blooms again





The optimal step for PSSI President Erick Thohir to focus on communicating with FIFA yielded optimal results. Thanks to the persistence of Erick Thohir, Indonesia managed to avoid heavy penalties after canceling the organization of the 2020 U-2023 World Cup. Erick Thohir expressed his deep gratitude for FIFA’s decision not to impose serious sanctions on Indonesian football. According to him, the decision was made thanks to the prayers of all the Indonesian people. “I can only say, Alhamdulillah, for the grace of Allah SWT and the prayers of all the people of Indonesia, especially football fans,” said Erick Thohir, Friday (04/07/2023). He revealed Indonesia only received a ‘yellow card’ from the parent of world football. In particular, PSSI received administrative sanctions to allow Indonesia to continue to participate in international sporting events in the future. “Indonesia can avoid the harsh sanctions of exclusion from world football. In other words, Indonesia only gets a yellow card, not a red card,” said Erick Thohir. He said his decision to go to FIFA was in line with direct instructions given by President Jokowi. This is certainly part of the concrete steps to be negotiated after the revocation of host status by FIFA. “After conveying President Jokowi’s message and explaining our football plan,” said Erick Thohir. In addition, he explained, the meeting with FIFA also presented a plan for the transformation of Indonesian football. He shared the government’s commitment to renovate 22 stadiums so that they can be used for national team and league activities. “FIFA only provides for administrative sanctions in the form of freezing FIFA Forward funds for the operational needs of the PSSI. This will be reviewed after FIFA studies the grand strategy for the development of Indonesian football,” he said. -he adds. Published on the official FIFA website, that FIFA has imposed administrative sanctions on Indonesia. The sanction takes the form of a freezing of FIFA Forward funds, FIFA’s aid funds for the development of football in Indonesia.

