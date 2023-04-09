Here’s how Alvin Bragg can argue that Trump committed crimes





Depending on what you’ve read, seen, or heard, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ case against former President Donald Trump is either totally frivolous or airtight. The truth is, of course, somewhere in between. Bragg, the first prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a former president, has a path to securing convictions against Trump, but it’s a path fraught with legal hurdles.

Bragg has charged Trump with thirty-four counts of falsifying business records. The complaint relates to 11 payments Trump made to his former attorney and repairman, Michael Cohen. Trump reportedly reimbursed Cohen for Cohen’s silent money payments to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. Cohen, through a shell company, paid Daniels just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her allegations that she had an affair with Trump. Trump reportedly listed those payments as legal fees, although they weren’t.

By incorrectly listing the reimbursements to Cohen as legal fees, Trump, according to Bragg, is guilty of falsifying business records. Under New York law, this crime can be charged as a felony if the prosecution can show that the intent was to commit or conceal another crime.

Bragg charged Trump with felonies, not misdemeanors, alleging that Trump falsified business records in order to commit or cover up crimes related to voter fraud and tax evasion.

Below, I’ll explain why Bragg has answers to the big legal questions raised by this case.

Is the case too old? No. The hidden money payments at the center of this case were made more than five years ago, and the statute of limitations in New York would typically be five years for this alleged crime. But there is an exception to the statute of limitations when a defendant has been continuously out of state. Because Trump lived in the White House and moved there to his home in Mar-A-Lago, Florida, he would likely fit into this exception.

Can Bragg rely on New York election law to support his felony charge? Maybe. But it doesn’t seem that his case hinges on that. In the statement of facts of the case, Braggs’ office alleges that Trump violated election laws. In his press conference, Bragg specifically alleged, [t]The scheme violated New York Elections Law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means. Bragg’s hurdle here is convincing the judge that he can rely on state election law in a case involving a candidate for federal office.

Can Bragg rely on federal campaign finance law? Probably. Again, under New York law, prosecutors can charge falsifying business records as a felony if they can prove the defendant intended to commit or conceal another crime. The first thing Bragg needs to do is convince this judge that this other crime can be a federal crime.

Bragg, as state’s attorney, only has the power to prosecute the state’s charges. And it’s not entirely clear that New York law allows prosecutors to rely on a defendant’s intent to commit or conceal a federal crime, in order to pass the tampering charge. business documents from a misdemeanor to a felony. The best plain language reading of New York law is that it allows prosecutors to do so, but there is no final ruling on that yet.

If Bragg can convince the judge that he can rely on an alleged violation of federal law to escalate this case from a misdemeanor to a felony, the next question is whether federal campaign finance laws s apply to this case. Here, the answer is an easier yes.

As the statement of facts in that case indicates, Trump told Cohen not to pay Daniels for as long as possible and said that once the election was over, there would be no need to pay her for her silence.

Basically, the Braggs case is about allegations that Trump and others made a deal to buy the silence of people who wanted to share negative stories about Trump. Trump and others engaged in this scheme, Bragg argues, not to protect Trump personally, but to protect his candidacy. In other words, these payments were made to improve his chances in the 2016 presidential election, not to benefit him personally or even in his business endeavors. As the statement of facts in that case indicates, Trump told Cohen not to pay Daniels for as long as possible and said that once the election was over, there would be no need to pay her for her silence. These payments were for political, not personal purposes. That is why federal election laws would apply in this case.

It’s a good time to remember that Cohen pleaded guilty and went to federal prison, in part because he admitted that his payment to Daniels amounted to an illegal campaign contribution. Cohen admitted the payment was made to promote Trump’s electoral chances. That way, it should be considered an undisclosed contribution to the Trumps campaign that far exceeded the $2,700 contribution limit in place in 2016.

While some may point to the failed prosecution of Sen. John Edwards, DN.C. for federal campaign finance violations and claim that Bragg has a weak case here, there are significant factual differences between the two situations. The Edwards affair involved payments by wealthy donors to facilitate and conceal the Edwards affair. There was plenty of evidence that he did it primarily to hide the story from his dying wife. The dates of the payments in this case did not correspond as clearly to the electoral calendar as in the Trump case. The jury found Edwards not guilty on one count and deadlocked on the other five counts.

Can Bragg rely on tax law? Yes. And that can provide the cleanest path for the prosecutor. Tax law allows Bragg to avoid entering, or at least relying solely on, the legal thicket of federal and state election laws.

Trump’s payments to Cohen were apparently mistakenly considered legal fees and therefore income for Cohen. In reality, the payments were just reimbursements for Cohens’ silent money payments. As prosecutors mentioned, this could be a violation of New York tax law.

Aren’t these just accounting errors? No. This case concerns a scheme to prevent the American public from hearing negative stories about a candidate for the nation’s highest office. This is a story about using illegal means to pull the wool over the eyes of the American public. It is not a question of distorting certain payments in a file of private company.

In sum, Bragg will have to connect a number of dots in order to secure a conviction against the former President of the United States. But he has the tools to do it. It is far too early to tell whether or not Trump will be convicted on these charges. This is, however, the right time to conclude that a conviction seems legally and factually possible.

