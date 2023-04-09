Here is Jokowi’s order to Mahfud regarding illegal transactions of IDR 349 ​​trillion





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD has revealed a suspicious transaction of IDR 349 ​​trillion. He is still adamant that the transaction requires continued money laundering at the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance). Even so, the issue has yet to be resolved. Meanwhile, Mahfud MD explained that his determination to uncover the money laundering behind this giant transaction started with a complaint from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. To be precise, this moment started in February 2023. At that time, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and himself attended the One Century Nahdlatul Ulama event in Sidoarjo, East Java. After the event, Mahfud flew home with the president on a plane. The former mayor of Solo also started talking about corruption in the country. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “A month ago, at a 1st Century NU event in Sidoarjo, I was invited to my house by the President on a plane from Surabaya for what? To discuss the Corruption Perception Index,” Mahfud told DPR Commission III on Thursday (6/4). It was then that Mahfud revealed that his party had invited various institutions to find out the causes of the decline. Among them are clearly Transparency International Indonesia and Kompas Research and Development. In conclusion, data from several institutions revealed that the decline in the Corruption Perceptions Index was due to negative sentiment towards the civil service sector, particularly due to corruption in the Directorate General of Customs and Excise and at the General Directorate of Taxation. “Especially corruption in customs and taxation, this is a clear explanation, the second is to facilitate payments in public services in various places, where do people pay to be promoted, for whom do they pay, if you don’t have a channel, you can’t,” Mahfud said. Mahfud got the upper hand when there was a case of the beating of the child of a former Tier 3 official of the Ministry of Finance’s General Directorate of Taxes, Rafael Alun Trisambodo. The affair went public, until Rafael’s massive wealth came to light. This condition, Mahfud said, prompted him to investigate further. This IDR 349 ​​trillion transaction continued until Commission III summoned Mahfud MD, Head of PPATK and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani last week (29/3/2023). Unfortunately, only Mahfud and PPATK were present. Sri Mulyani had to attend a series of Asean summit events in Bali. Apparently, prior to Mahfud’s attendance at Commission III, the President gave a special message to Mahfud. After meeting the President at the Palace on Monday (27/3/2023), Mahfud revealed that Jokowi had ordered himself to explain himself as clearly as possible about the strange transaction of 349 trillion rupees. Not only that, Jokowi asked Mahfud to openly explain the alleged crime of money laundering. “Especially with me there are a number of things including the findings of the PPATK regarding allegations of money laundering at the Ministry of Finance. The President asked me to attend, to explain to the DPR as clearly as possible and make the public understand what money laundering is,” Mahfud said after meeting Jokowi at the presidential palace compound, Jakarta, as quoted on Thursday (03/06/2023). “Because our president wants the information to be released as long as it complies with the legal provisions and I am ready to come on Wednesday (29/3/2023), at 2 p.m.,” Mahfud said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi’s excited entourage suddenly intercepted in Bali! What is this? (Mentari Puspadini)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230408170130-4-428233/ini-perintah-jokowi-ke-mahfud-soal-transaksi-gelap-rp349-t The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related