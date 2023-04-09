How an inner circle of aides are trying to keep Trump out of trouble





TALLAHASSEE, Florida. When he concluded his remarks after his impeachment on Tuesday with a familiar promise to make America great again, former President Donald Trump sank into the adoring crowd at his Mar-a-Lago club, ignoring Secret Service instructions to take a pre-cleared route and drove to a private patio dinner with his daughter Tiffany, her husband Michael Boulos and longtime conservative agent Sergio Gor.

As they ate, surrounded by helpers and friends at nearby tables, Trump listened to a playlist he had curated himself. Songs included Justice for All, his version of the national anthem with the J6 choir of inmates awaiting trial for their roles in the insurrection, Luciano Pavarotti and James Brown singing Its a Mans World, and selections from Sinead OConnor and Phantom of the Opera.

It was a serene end to one of the most tumultuous days in American political history, which began with the first impeachment of a former president on criminal charges in New York and moved on to the same man, the favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination, delivering a speech berating state and federal prosecutors from his base of campaign operations in Palm Beach, Florida.

What Mar-a-Lago provided was a soothing retreat full of Trump’s favorite things: a crowd of friends and family, a quiet dinner on the patio, and a 500-song Spotify playlist that lets him play disc- jockey. If Trump’s mood was mostly reserved that day from his arrival at the courthouse where he refused to speak to reporters, through a punchy but calmly delivered speech, to the wrap-up dinner evening is a mood his team will be trying to maintain over the next few months as he tries to survive the twin crucibles of an election and criminal danger.

The relative calm amid the chaos on Tuesday belied Trump’s well-earned reputation for not controlling his impulses and whipping his supporters into frenzy in times of crisis, including the one that ended in the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it also revealed how the smaller, more insular and less dramatic crew around him this time had already helped him stay focused and avoid unnecessarily irritating him.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy or successful. Trump is still Trump. He continues to push unsubstantiated claims of a stolen 2020 election, shared a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to the Manhattan District Attorney’s chief, and defended those incarcerated for the Jan. 6 riot. at the US Capitol.

The discipline of his teams promises to be tested as he simultaneously fights a presidential campaign and defends himself against charges in New York and investigations at the federal level and in Georgia.

I have never seen a more professional operation around Trump. I’ve also never seen a Trump-world operation with so little infighting, said a longtime agent in his orbit. All key people are real pros.

Indeed, the biggest difference, according to interviews with half a dozen people working on his campaign or with direct knowledge of his operations, is the type of operatives Trump is surrounded by at the moment. Gone from the inner circle were figures seeking their own publicity like campaign leaders Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon and Brad Parscale. The same goes for the sycophants who thought the best way to curry favor with Trump was to execute on his wildest ideas, like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

We have fewer people trying to ingratiate themselves with him by going the extreme route, said a person involved in the campaign who credited Susie Wiles, the operation’s co-director, with stopping the lunatics from enter. Everything seems to be less dramatic, not without drama, but less dramatic.

The campaign quickly put out a fire on Friday when The New York Times reported that Trump had asked aides to hire Laura Loomer, a prominent Trump supporter with a long history of anti-Muslim comments. Trump allies, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, reacted angrily to the news, and at the end of the day a campaign official confirmed to NBC News that Loomer would not be inducted.

No one close to Trump has any illusion that he will rage across the country for the next year and a half in anything resembling an ordinary campaign; nor would they want him to lose the crudity that connects him to millions of voters. But, for now, Trump insiders are happy with what they see as a more disciplined operation that helps the candidate channel his political instincts.

This group includes Wiles, co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita, strategist and public relations veteran Jason Miller, longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn and a set of trusted hands who handle various aspects of security and logistics for his public appearances.

They are tasked with helping Trump navigate the political side of the ledger while a team of three attorneys, Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina, defend him against charges in New York, as well as allegations that he instigated to the Jan. 6 riot, mishandled classified documents, and attempted to reverse his loss to Georgia in the 2020 election.

Although noticeably calmer than his fans are used to in his speeches, Trump tore up the judge in the New York case, Juan Merchan, during his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. He called the lawyer, who appears to have donated $15 to Joe Bidens’ 2020 campaign, a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family.

For any other politician or defendant, that remark alone would be a sweeping violation of decorum, political common sense and legal strategy. For Trump, an avid golfer, that was fitting at a time when his legal troubles solidified his support among the GOP primary electorate.

A Trump aide said he doesn’t plan to try to significantly rein in the former president on the attacks, in part because he seems to recognize the benefits. While his harsh words for judges and prosecutors still concern lawyers, the aide said the campaign team was less worried.

We consider criticism to be light and factual. It doesn’t just come from a place of anger, the aide said, pointing out that Trump highlighted the work the Merchan’s Daughters Company has done for Vice President Kamala Harris’ short-lived 2020 presidential campaign. As far as we are concerned, I would say there are few concerns as he has behaved appropriately.

Trump has seen his political fortunes rise in recent weeks, but an aide to his 2020 campaign said the turnaround in political operations was first evident during a February visit to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a major train derailment that released toxic chemicals into the air. .

It felt like it was the first thing they did that was OK, they got their s— together, the agent said.

Trump railed against President Joe Biden at a rally with Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, in a 10-minute speech and made several stops around town to meet with locals. Last month, he held rallies in Davenport, Iowa and Waco, Texas, and an adviser said his calendar will soon fill with big events in early primary states.

His next scheduled public appearance is April 14 at the National Rifle Associations conference in Indianapolis, where several potential rivals for the GOP nomination are expected to speak.

Trump insiders say he was encouraged by Republicans who rallied around him in the face of the charges against him.

He’s pumped, the adviser said. He loves this moment. It is a moment of vindication in his eyes.

That feeling may become more acute now that impeachment anxiety is behind him.

On his flight to New York on Monday, Trump and his aides discussed the logistics of his court appearance for about 25 minutes and then watched Fox News, according to a person present.

It was for sure a surreal moment, the person said. We were stressed to some degree, of course, but there was no anger, and nothing out of the ordinary.

Trump was virtually silent as he arrived at the courthouse to be fingerprinted and seated for the impeachment hearing.

It was a sober moment, according to an adviser. He didn’t really say two words. I think he knew it was not the right time to do this. He let everyone talk.

The day after the impeachment and his speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump posted a note of gratitude to officials inside and outside the courthouse on his Truth social media platform.

The great patriots inside and outside the courthouse on Tuesday were incredibly nice, in fact, they couldn’t have been nicer, Trump wrote. The court attendants, police officers and others were all very professional and represented New York City so well.

This courtroom setting, and the legal system more broadly, are things Trump and his team will have to get used to as they try to pull off a historic political act: returning to the White House facing criminal charges. and a handful of separate serious state and federal investigations.

His advisers are confident that his indictment will provide a short-term political boost, and early public polls have backed up that claim, at least with Republicans. But the person worried about the long-term uncertainty of the historic moment. We simply don’t know, they said, if the weight of high-profile legal issues and ongoing investigations will ultimately bog down his political aspirations.

No one has ever done this before, the person said. We just don’t know what’s going to happen here.

