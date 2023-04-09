3 rockets fired from Syria after Israel reinforces its forces









YEARS |

Update: April 09, 2023

Tel Aviv [Israel]April 9 (ANI): Three rockets were fired from Syria on Saturday evening after Tel Aviv reinforced the Israel Defense Forces following attacks that killed three people, including an Italian tourist, and rocket fire earlier from Lebanon, the Jerusalem Post reported.

One of the Syrian rockets landed in Israeli territory and fell in “an open area in the southern Golan Heights”, the IDF said.

Attention shifted to Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday evening as security forces fear further unrest could erupt on Sunday when Jewish worshipers are expected to flock to the Western Wall for the priestly blessings that take place at the Passover, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Jewish visitors are also supposed to climb the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif. An additional 2,300 police have been deployed across the city.

“Israel is taking all measures to ensure that Muslims, Jews and Christians can peacefully celebrate Ramadan, Passover and Easter,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Despite calls for restraint, violence has escalated since Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday after saying Palestinians had barricaded themselves inside.

Israel bombed Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire from Palestinian militants. The unrest comes as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincide.

On Saturday evening, it seemed an uneasy calm had been restored, with security forces still prepared not only for violence along these borders, but also for increased Israeli-Palestinian violence, The Jerusalem Post reported. .

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Saturday evening on the security situation, detailing efforts to “counter terrorism and respond effectively to any threats against Israeli citizens and troops.” , his office said.

“Minister Gallant also spoke about efforts by the defense establishment to allow freedom of prayer on the Temple Mount, which is being hijacked by groups of extreme rioters,” his office added.

President Isaac Herzog said Israel was ‘firmly committed to preserving the status quo at holy sites in general and the Temple Mount in particular’ in a phone conversation he had with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Netanyahu said last week that Iran was behind much of the violence against Israel, a point Herzog emphasized in his conversation with Erdogan.

“Iran, through its proxies including Hamas, is waging a multi-pronged campaign with the aim of undermining regional stability and uses terrorism based on religious incitement, focusing on the situation in Jerusalem” , Herzog said.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement condemning any military operations from his territory that would threaten stability, but there was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, the Jerusalem Post reported. (ANI)

