Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express flag; See ticket price and more details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced India’s 13th Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. With this launch, South India now has two semi-high speed trains. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also flagged India’s 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. Today, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new terminal at Chennai Airport. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also oversee several other development aid projects in Tamil Nadu. This new train on this route will reduce the travel time between Chennai and Coimbatore and cover the distance in 5 hours and 50 minutes, reducing the travel time by approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. This train will open at 130 km/h, which will reduce travel time. The train will depart from Coimbatore Junction and pass through Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction and MGR Chennai CTL. The trip will start at 6:00am and end in Chennai at 11:50am. The ticket price The cost of a ticket on this train will be Rs 1,365 from Chennai and Coimbatore which includes catering fee of Rs 308 which is optional, and Rs 2,485 for Executive Class service between the two stations which includes also catering fee of Rs 369. . BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan said the train on this route garnered huge support from the public and faced “huge demand among passengers” ahead of the train’s departure. She further said that within 30 minutes of the start of reservations, every seat on the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express was booked. It should be noted that this is the second semi-rapid train in the state.

