Toshakhana case: Lahore HC to hear Imran Khan’s plea on April 12 – News





The former prime minister has addressed the court against the election commission’s decision to remove him as chairman of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

By agencies

Posted: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 11:59 PM

The Lahore High Court on Saturday set the hearing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s petition against the Pakistan Election Commission’s decision to remove him from his post as chairman of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. ).

A larger five-member bench headed by Judge Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear the plea on April 12, Dawn said in a report.

The petition, filed through Lawyer Senator Syed Ali Zafar, argued that the knowledge and exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP based on an alleged misrepresentation of assets and subsequent disqualification was unlawful and contrary to the Constitution.

The ECP on December 5, 2022 initiated the impeachment process of Imran Khan as PTI Chairman in light of his verdict in the Toshakhana case. He was disqualified for making “false statements and incorrect statement”.

Later, the ECP notified the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 13, 2022 that it had initiated proceedings to remove Imran Khan from the post of Chairman of the PTI.

Therefore, on January 4, Khan approached the LHC against the ECP’s proceedings, arguing that the ECP’s exercise of jurisdiction based on an alleged misdeclaration of assets and subsequent disqualification was unlawful. and unconstitutional.

A day later, the LHC adopted an interim order, prohibiting the commission from removing Imran Khan as PTI chairman.

The court will resume hearing on April 12 and allow both parties to the case to present their arguments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/toshakhana-case-lahore-hc-to-hear-imran-khans-plea-on-april-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related