The good and the bad of Donald Trump | Notice





The Stossel TV Studio is just one block from Trump Tower.

Today, noisy helicopters hover, and the sidewalks are needlessly blocked by the usual political-media excess: too many barricades held by too many bored policemen.

The big event announced! and possible violence is not visible.

Donald Trump left around 1 p.m. to go to the courthouse. He was arrested and fingerprinted at the courthouse. He later pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying records to hide silent money payments.

Presidents should not be above the law, but neither should they face politically motivated charges.

Manhattan district attorneys campaigned against Trump, bragging, I’ve sued Trump over a hundred times!

He suggested he would be the best bet to get Trump before he even saw the evidence. It’s just wrong. Federal prosecutors saw the evidence and decided not to charge Trump.

Using campaign funds to pay someone to keep quiet about sex may well break the rules, but most campaign finance rules are unnecessary, and no serious person thinks this case would ever be brought. against someone other than Trump.

It’s a slippery slope to a banana republic.

On the other hand, Trump is definitely a horrible person.

In his real estate business, he deceived the little people, shrewdly using our slow and expensive justice system to avoid paying what he owed.

As president, he was unpresidential and childish. He is conceited, selfish and wicked. He neither reads nor listens to advice from smart people, and he lies again and again. I hate it.

Still, it would be better for America if he were president today, instead of Joe Biden.

Nothing is more important to more people, especially the poor, than a strong dollar and a growing economy.

Trump’s presidency has brought us closer to that than today’s Democrats ever will.

Trump knows how government can kill growth. He criticized job-killing regulations, saying he would eliminate two for every new one passed. He didn’t, but he repealed some important ones: allowing more oil drilling, reducing the power of environmental protection agencies to regulate waterways that are barely waterways, ending to Barack Obama’s regulations forcing automakers to make greener cars (Biden reimposed them) and allowing internet service. providers to charge different rates for different services (repealing destructive net neutrality).

His words alone sent a message: Not everyone needs welfare. You can work!

Under Obama, people stopped looking for work. The message from the Democrats was: the poor are victims of an unjust system; you need documents.

Under Trump, people started working again. Six million Americans have been hired. Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years.

Trump signed the First Step Act, reducing long prison sentences for drug offenses.

He launched Operation Warp Speed, accelerating the production of COVID vaccines.

He appointed judges who believe in free speech and limited government.

Hooray for President Trump!

But then there is the evil Trump.

He lies and breaks his promises.

Trump promised he would cut spending, big league, then increase spending.

Bidens has been worse; those crazy administrative expenses are the reason inflation kills your savings. But Trump was little better. It increased spending from an already staggering $4.1 trillion in 2017 to $6.55 trillion in 2020.

Trump promised to end America’s wars. He did not do it. In fact, he signed a massive $738 billion defense bill, bragging that it was an all-time high! At least Trump, unlike his predecessors, did not start new wars.

Trump imposed tariffs on China, ignorantly claiming they would protect American consumers. Instead, the tariffs punished American consumers and businesses. So Trump then gave billions of your dollars to farmers and other victims of his tariffs.

Finally, Trump refused to accept the election results. For 224 years, our democracy has experienced a peaceful transfer of power. Trump ended that.

He lied about voter fraud. He told his followers, Fight like hell.

On January 6, he told them to march peacefully to the Capitol, but when things turned sour, he did nothing. Hours later, he posted a video asking protesters to go home.

Today, he shows no remorse for any of the unpleasant things he has done.

Because of Trump, Biden will likely be re-elected.

