China’s State Council heading for rapid decline as Xi ousts Li Keqiang

Singapore, Apr 09 (ANI): China’s State Council is heading for a rapid decline in power as China’s political apparatus appears to be increasingly guided by Xi Jinping, Chinese President and General Secretary of Loyalists and Sycophants of the Communist Party after ousting number two leader Li Keqiang, reported Singapore Post.

Li Keqiang, the ten-year former premier of the People’s Republic of China, will be remembered for promoting the private economy and foreign investment, while Xi Jinping mainly focused on state ownership .

Once seen as a potential leader, Li was deliberately kept out of the spotlight for years so as not to overshadow Jinping. At the same time, Xi has accumulated more and more power.

Many say Li Keqiang entered the Communist Party with a noble ambition to contribute to his country, but was suffocated by his rigid tapestry. His exit put a question mark over the future of the country’s private sector as well as the broader economic reforms he was championing, Singapore Post reported.

Experts believe Li Keqiang could be the last prime minister of his type, whose economy-focused approach to governance contrasted with the ideological tone and authoritarian tendencies of Xi Jinping.

Li had already left the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee last October, although he had not yet reached retirement age, the Singapore Post reported.

“The sky looks at what humans do. The firmament its eyes.” That’s what Li had to say when bidding farewell to about 800 senior government officials. Many interpreted his remarks as digging at Xi. The controversial clip went viral on the internet but was not shown by China Central Television.

Li’s words signaled a deep sense of frustration. Analysts regretted that the quick-witted, outspoken and enthusiastic intellectual delivered a flat and lukewarm farewell speech, the Singapore Post reported.

Although Li and Xi had never publicly disagreed, it was apparent that the two were not in a close partnership. In fact, analysts say, a decade-long “north-south war” has been unfolding in Beijing’s Zhongnanhai neighborhoods, which house the offices of top Chinese officials. The southern courtyard is the stronghold of the Communist Party led by Jinping, while the northern courtyard is home to the State Council, the Chinese government once led by Li.

From 2012, the south courtyard takes over. In 2016, the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, published an article criticizing “Likonomics”, the economic stimulus measures spearheaded by Li Keqiang, the Singapore Post reported.

Then, in 2018, many powers of the Council of State were transferred to Communist Party institutions. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping appears to have favored economic adviser Liu He and legislature leader Li Zhanshu over Li Keqiang, leaving the economist virtually uninfluenced.

Li Keqiang’s inability to stop Xi Jinping in this regard is seen by many as one of his major flaws. Experts believe it was possible for Li Keqiang to prevent Xi Jinping from “overturning” the spirit of the “reform and opening up” policy launched in 1978, but he showed little courage, reported the Singapore Post.

Li’s replacement, Li Qiang, is seen as a crony of Xi, best known for his ruthless imposition of a months-long Covid lockdown in Shanghai.

This marks China’s shift from putting skilled technocrats at the helm to favoring those closer and more loyal to Xi, the Singapore Post reported. (ANI)

