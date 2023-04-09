Gandapur Arrest, Government Attempt to Show PTI Members as Slaves: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. Instagram/imrankhan.pti “We need to get justice,” Khan tells workers. He asks the workers to stop being afraid and to become “leaders”. He says that the struggle of the parties in Pakistan is that of “haqeeqi azadi”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Saturday lamented the arrest of his party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, calling the government’s actions an attempt to portray party members as “slaves”.

Addressing his party workers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI leader said: Now Ali Amin has been arrested for portraying us as slaves.

Gandapur was taken into custody by Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday in a case over an audio tape of him allegedly threatening authorities and police over the possible arrest of the party leader.

In the audio, the PTI leader allegedly threatened to besiege Islamabad if the former prime minister was arrested.

A local court on Friday sent Gandapur to the central jail for six days in pre-trial detention, securing his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

Khan, meanwhile, urged his workers to seek justice against wrongs committed by the government.

We need to get justice. The nation must prepare for war for freedom. The animators have imposed on us a band of thieves considering us as slaves, he says.

The former prime minister, who was removed from office following a no-confidence motion last April, reminded his supporters of the attack on his home last month.

Urging his workers to prepare against injustices inflicted on members of his party, Khan said: We are all leaders because we are the best in creation. We don’t test our abilities primarily out of fear.

Mocking Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician Nawaz Sharif said a leader has no fear. A coward does not become a leader, he becomes Nawaz Sharif.

He added that his party’s fight in Pakistan is for “haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)”.

Addressing his workers, the head of the PTI said that Allah has endowed humans with immense abilities. I am not an Islamic scholar. I have learned everything in my life.

Khan added that the revolution brought by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was never seen again anywhere in the world. The Prophet of Allah (PBUH) gave freedom and ensured equality in society by providing justice.

Since Khan was ousted last year, with the then opposition replacing his center administration with a coalition government, the former prime minister has repeated that his party has faced serious human rights abuses. man and an immense injustice and has always called for new elections. held in the hope of regaining power.

In recent months, since an assassination attempt on him in November last year, the PTI chairman has demanded snap polls in the country, with the party led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif adamantly insisting against this, citing economic troubles in the country.

Due to his demands, his party also dissolved assemblies in the provinces where he was in power to pressure the federal government to hold polls.

Amid controversial Supreme Court orders, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released a timetable to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, while the PTI also filed a plea asking for a date for polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/481056-gandapurs-arrest-govts-attempt-to-show-pti-members-as-slaves-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

