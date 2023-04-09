Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after ‘terrible’ car crash





"A Joke-Writing Giant" Gareth Richards died at the age of 41 following a car accident just over a week ago. The comedian's wife, Laura, shared the news in a social media post on Saturday, announcing that her husband had died the day before. He had a car accident on March 27. Laura wrote: "It is with great sadness that I must share the passing of Gareth on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm. "He had a terrible car accident on Monday March 27 at 11:30 p.m. and suffered serious brain damage. "It's a miracle that he made it to the hospital alive. Since then the doctors and nurses have been amazing and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. "However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they should remove all support medication and allow him to be at peace. "The boys are doing well." Laura added that there will be another update with details of the funeral and "more ways to remember Gareth". "At the moment the grief is heavy to handle. Thank you all for your support and kindness." Frank Skinner spoke about his friend's accident on Absolute Radio earlier last week, saying "it's not very good for Gareth. He's in the hospital and he's fighting, but it's not going very well. Skinner said Gareth was a "fantastic guy". Gareth co-hosted Frank's show for two years and continued to make guest appearances on the radio show. He also supported him on the 2014 and 2020 tours. The comedy world has been paying tribute to Gareth ever since Laura broke the news. Comedian Rhys James tweeted: "I was a fan of Gareth Richards before I met him and was so thrilled to see how adorable and hilarious he was off stage and on stage. "A joke-writing giant. A pleasure to know and an honor to die on my ass alongside some real stinky network gigs at the time. RIP." Devastated to hear the news we all dreaded. Gareth Richards was a fantastic comedian, but also one of the nicest people in the business. I did many concerts with him, and it was always an absolute pleasure on stage and off. We will miss you my friend pic.twitter.com/4jmD0vLDNf —Steve Bugeja (@SteveBugeja) April 8, 2023 I was a Gareth Richards fan before I met him and was so thrilled to see how adorable and hilarious he was off and on stage. A joke-writing giant. A pleasure to know and an honor to die on my ass alongside some real stinky network gigs at the time. RIP — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) April 8, 2023 Ted Lasso star Lloyd Griffith added: "It's heartbreaking. Gareth, you were the nicest man ever, and so funny." I used to watch this over and over when I got into acting. Rest in peace buddy xx. Comedian Josh Pugh wrote: "Thoughts with family and friends of @garethrichards such a kind and funny man."

