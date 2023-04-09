This Easter, the resurrection of a new Middle East could be upon us – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Faisal J. Abbas*

For the first time in decades, winds of hope are blowing across the Middle East at Easter. And the timing could not have been more meaningful for Arab Christians celebrating Easter Sunday today, Muslims who have fasted during the current month of Ramadan and Jews who have just celebrated Passover.

The peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, backed by Beijing, has just taken a step forward with the official signing of the pact by the foreign ministers of the two countries last Thursday. Upon implementation, we will see not only a restoration of diplomatic relations, the resumption of flights and the issuance of visas, but also an agreement of non-aggression and respect for sovereignty which could resolve several disputes. long-standing regional.

If Tehran plays along, the Saudi-Iranian deal could allow the two regional powers to discuss how to help Arab countries that have long suffered from the presence of Iranian militias. Essentially, it could mean a better life for people in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

However, the agreement has already had a positive impact on Yemen, where we are witnessing the longest-lasting truce since the conflict broke out. We are also hearing of Saudi-Omani efforts to ride the current positive wave and attempt to strike a permanent peace agreement between the warring factions in Yemen which, if signed, would hopefully end the conflict and redirect efforts towards reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Last year we saw a reset of Saudi-Emirati and Egyptian relations with Turkey. This suggests that whatever happens in the next Turkish elections, relations will have a chance to improve under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or start on a fresh and positive note with a new leader.

And in 2021, following the AlUla deal, the break with neighboring Qatar ended that country’s boycott just in time for the 2022 World Cup which has been described as one of the best ever.

Indeed, what we are seeing is a Saudi-led tsunami of peace, as Saudi political analyst Salman Al-Ansari described to this newspaper in a recent interview. If this momentum continues, I think we will see the manifestation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision that the Middle East can become the new Europe, which he alluded to as his hope for the region during his a panel at the 2018 Future Investment Initiative conference. in Riyadh.

Unfortunately, the only bad news about Easter comes from the Holy Land itself. Unfortunately, since January, the situation between Israelis and Palestinians has deteriorated, mainly due to the swearing in of a far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Continued provocations, from an active member of the Israeli cabinet who declared that the Palestinian people do not exist, to the Israeli military attacking and arresting Muslim worshipers praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque, only complicate matters.

In fact, as I’ve said many times in this column, such actions by the Israeli government embarrass those Arab countries that signed the Abraham Accords in good faith, and make it more difficult to convince those who don’t. did not, like Saudi Arabia, only embrace Israel before solving the problem The Palestinian question will encourage the Jewish state to become a more rational player.

Naturally, the magnitude of such a disruption of the status quo would also trigger an escalation in regions like Lebanon and Gaza. Of course, Israel will rightly say that it has the right to defend itself, but there is an overwhelming consensus among experts and observers that Al-Aqsa’s recent provocative behavior is an attempt to divert the attention to the huge Israeli protests and anger against Netanyahu. proposed judicial changes.

Regardless of how Netanyahu’s team views the situation or what they think of the Palestinian leadership, there is a real opportunity to build on the momentum now evident in the region, if they so choose. It is truly surreal and unfortunate that the existing accommodative Arab push is associated with an extremely hawkish government in Israel. Yet, this could still be turned into an opportunity if Netanyahu manages to show real leadership, rein in extremists and convince the far right that peace is the best and safest way forward.

If the peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran holds, then Israel could find itself the only missing piece in a new regional map built on peace and prosperity. I sincerely advise them to compare the short-term gains they derive from increasing right-wing provocations with what is at stake in the long term. They should remember that in a 2022 interview with The Atlantic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Jewish state could be a potential ally of Saudi Arabia.

We don’t see Israel as an enemy, we see it as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together… But we have to solve some problems before we get there.