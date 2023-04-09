When TN grows, the country grows, says PM Modi; launches projects worth 5,200 cr.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaling a Vande Bharat Express in Chennai on Saturday April 8, 2023 attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and TN Chief Minister MKStalin. | Photo credit: SR Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu is one of India’s growth engines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday April 8, 2023 as he inaugurated several infrastructure projects worth over 5,200 crore. When Tamil Nadu grows, India grows, he says. Staying away from political rhetoric, Mr Modi said the projects would give a big boost to growth, which would boost income levels. Elaborating on the new direction of infrastructure, he claimed that the culture and vision of work had changed since 2014. Speed ​​and Scale Previously, this meant a delay. Now it’s delivered. The journey from delay to delivery happened because of work culture as we feel responsible for every tax rupee paid, he said. India’s infrastructure revolution was driven by speed and scale, he said, adding that this was the reason why record amounts had been allocated to infrastructure development in the Union budget of This year. We do not see infrastructure as concrete and cement, but we see it with a human face, the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students and staff at Vande Bharat Express School, Chennai on Saturday, April 8, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the new international terminal at Chennai Airport. Upon arrival, he was met at the airport by Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, his cabinet colleagues and MPs. The Prime Minister then signaled the Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore from Chennai Central Station. At Vivekanandar Illam, he said the nation has set aside the next 25 years as Amrit Kaalemphasizing that we must collectively and individually resolve to build and develop a self-reliant and inclusive India. He flew to Mysuru later Saturday evening. On Sunday, he will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp, the oldest in the country, and meet Bomman and Bellie who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary. The Elephant Whisperers.

