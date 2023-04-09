Mary Trump Says Republicans Are Using This Donald Trump Tactic





Author and political commentator Mary Trump compared a tactic used by elected Republicans across the country to one used by her uncle, former President Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion with multiple guests on the Friday edition of her YouTube series, The Mary Trump Show, the host noted at one point an apparent cascade of controversial moves from Republican lawmakers across the country. . This included recent Idaho legislation to outlaw “abortion trafficking,” defined as the practice of transporting minors out of state for abortions or obtaining abortion pills for them without parental consent; and, the Kansas State Legislature overriding Governor Laura Kelly’s veto and enacting a broad ban on transgender students participating in sports. Mary Trump echoed claims that the bill would subject children to “genital exams” in order to play sports, a provision that is not explicitly called for in the bill, although the method of determining the biological sex is also not specified.

Amid that discussion, Mary Trump said the increase in equally controversial Republican-backed measures was a conscious effort to “flood the area” and overwhelm the ability of Democrats and the political left to push back. This tactic, she noted, is also employed by her uncle, especially during his presidency.

“Part of the project, certainly over the past seven years, has been to submerge, to flood the area,” Mary Trump explained. “It’s a Donald tactic here. We don’t know where to focus half the time.”

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former adviser, once summed up the former president’s tactic to combat media coverage of his presidency in similar terms. In a 2018 interview with Bloomberg, Bannon told writer Michael Lewis that “the way to deal with them is to flood the area with s***”, which he said was “not a matter of persuasion”, but of “disorientation”.

Mary Trump went on to suggest a strategy to counter this tactic: “That’s why we have to decide to focus on the perpetrators, not what they do… Not like, spreading our rage, being focused on the people who do damage.”

In response to this suggestion, guest Dahlia Lithwick, a lawyer and journalist at Slate, said the left’s attention should also be broadened to encompass the many small levers of political power in the country, not just the singular brokers. high-profile like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Newsweek reached out to the White House press office via email to comment on the recent legislation mentioned by Mary Trump on Friday.

Daughter of Donald Trump’s deceased older brother, Fred, Mary Trump first emerged on the national stage in 2020 as a vocal critic of her uncle and his political agenda. In addition to her ongoing internet show, she has also published two books, concerning her family history and her uncle’s impact on the American political and cultural fabric.

