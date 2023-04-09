Downfall of Imran Khan: Why is the former PM at risk of being arrested?





A ruling by India’s Supreme Court, coupled with calls from Indian Muslims for an end to sustained Islamophobic attacks on the world’s largest Muslim minority, has put Hindu nationalists in the hot seat.

The decision and appeals increase pressure to counter what amounts to an anti-Muslim campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Hindu nationalist government as well as his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological cradle, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, a five million-powered paramilitary group.

They also highlight a dialogue between the RSS and Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama, the largest and most moderate Muslim civil society movement in the world.

The court last month branded Indian states impotent for failing to rein in hate speech across the country. The judges insisted that only by removing religion from politics would India reduce inter-communal tensions.

Every day, fringe elements make speeches to defame others, including on television and in public forums. The problem arises when politicians mix politics and religion. The moment politics and religion are separated, it will end, the judges said.

The statement justified the courts’ refusal to drop contempt of court charges against the Maharashtra government for failing to follow up on police reports of hate speech incidents.

Indian media reported that there have been at least 50 rallies in Maharashtra since November calling for a boycott of Muslims in response to an alleged love jihad, the alleged luring by Muslim men of Hindu women into marriage so that they convert to Islam, and a supposed “land jihad” to control public spaces and government lands for the construction of Muslim religious and residential structures.

The rallies are organized by a Hindu nationalist umbrella group, Sakal Hindu Samaj. Many of the building blocks of groups are linked to RSS.

Mr Modis BJP officially distanced himself from the rallies, but party officials and parliamentarians attended and spoke at many of the rallies.

The RSS did not comment on the court ruling and the appeals, nor did a senior RSS official who was asked for comment.

The court’s decision coincided with a letter to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat from prominent Indian Muslims, led by former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung. The letter denounced the rise of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Mr. Jung, who shared the letter with this writer, and his colleagues engaged in dialogue with the RSS.

There is virtually no respite from the constant barrage of hate speech, calls for genocide and acts of violence against Muslims. Most of this is done in the presence of the police, without any action, and even if there is action, it is superficial and people are easily released, the letter says.

Referring to the dialogue, Mr. Jung and his colleagues warned that there was a sense of dismay and questioning about the usefulness of our efforts. It is absolutely imperative that voices like yours, as well as higher echelons of the Sangh (RSS), speak loud and clear in condemning such acts.

The RSS’s reluctance to condemn anti-Muslim violence and rhetoric should come as no surprise given that the movement has sent mixed signals.

In an interview in January, Mr Bhagwat claimed that Hindus had been at war for over a thousand years. Mr. Bhagwat suggested that it is natural for those who are at war to be aggressive.

To drive the point home, Mr. Bhagwat added that this war is not against an external enemy, but against an internal enemy.

Around the same time, a senior RSS official implicitly argued that the RSS, unlike Mr Modis BJP, was not seeking its dialogue with Indian Muslims for electoral gains.

With elections slated for next year, the BJP is widely believed to see inter-community tension and polarization as a way to win votes.

We are not looking for electoral gain or political advantage. We do not choose any specific group of Muslims. We are reaching out to anyone who is interested in a long-term solution. We are all working for a civilizational social solution to this age-old communal conflict, the official said.

Liberal Indian Muslims note that they are doing their part to build bridges and address RSS concerns by calling for a pluralistic approach to Islamic teachings.

They have also secured the support of major Indian Muslim organizations for their dialogue with Hindu activists.

Secular Muslims must abandon their docility and challenge religious authorities to open up to the pluralist teachings of Islam, A. Faizur Rahman, secretary general of the Islamic Forum for Promoting Moderate Thought, said in an article in The Hindu in 2021.

The growing dichotomy between Mr. Modis BJP and the RSS has consequences that go far beyond communal relations in India.

This reflects the failure of the BJP since coming to power in 2014 to strike a balance between what scholar Rajesh Basrur describes as the nexus between a state-centric worldview and a civilization-centric worldview rooted in Hindutva or Hindu nationalism.

Discussing Mr Modis’ handling of foreign relations, Mr Basrur suggested that the BJP’s lack of a clear and distinct foreign policy could be attributed to its core ideology of Hindutva (i.e. Hinduism ), which underpins his approach to the world, Mr. Basrur says.

The BJP’s failure fueled the divergence with the RSS.

The failure has also complicated governments’ management of its presidency of the Group of 20 or G20, which brings together the largest economies in the world.

In the run-up to this year’s G20 summit to be held in New Delhi in September, various engagement groups, including business, civil society, labour, science, women and youth are likely to formulate recommendations to their political leaders.

Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s ruling and growing frustration among Indian Muslims that dialogue with Hindu nationalists yields empty promises at best, the government is considering whether to include religious engagement and, if so, which Muslim group(s) he should choose. as a partner.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority and democratic country, last year institutionalized the religion as an official G20 engagement group with a summit of religious leaders in Bali in November. A think tank Nahdlatul Ulama runs the permanent secretariat of Religion Forum 20 or R20.

Participating in the Bali R20, the RSS has sought to forge a partnership with Nahdlatul Ulama even though the Indonesian group sees Muslim religious reform as an incentive for other religions, including Hinduism, to take a critical look at their potentially problematic tenets. .

Nahdlatul Ulama’s approach, including his R20 initiative, has allowed him to forge ties with major religious groups around the world. These include some of India’s most influential Hindu religious leaders.

These relations increase the importance of the RSS’s links with Nahdlatul Ulama, regardless of government attitudes.

Even so, the failure of the RSS to engage more proactively with Indian Muslims, recognize the Supreme Court’s ruling, and distance itself from anti-Muslim rhetoric and violence is likely to raise growing concerns. more eyebrows about Nahdlatul Ulamas’ willingness to engage.

In the final analysis, the question for the RSS and powerful Hindu religious leaders is how long they can afford to seemingly, at least tacitly, endorse anti-Muslim sentiment and expect Muslims to engage rather than become radicalized.

Nahdlatul Ulama sees engagement as a process that takes time to produce results. The problem is that amid growing anti-Muslim sentiment ahead of next year’s elections, Indian Muslims feel time is a luxury they don’t have.

Accordingly, the question for Nahdlatul Ulama is when does he require the RSS as well as the Hindu religious leaders to fish or cut the bait.

